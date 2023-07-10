This Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 leak shows the phone in hand and on video

We’ve seen plenty of leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 images at this point, but they’ve mostly been renders rather than real world photos. Now though, we’ve seen the latter, or at least photos of a dummy unit of the phone.

These were shared on SlashLeaks by a source known as Leakspinner, who the site claims has an 86% level of accuracy across 1,697 leaks, so they’re one of the more credible sources.

The photos – and also a video – show a phone with exactly the design we’ve seen elsewhere, including a large cover display that curves around the dual-lens camera, while on the inside there’s a foldable screen with a punch-hole camera at the top and small bezels.

You can also see that there’s a USB-C port and a speaker grille on the bottom edge, the power and volume buttons on the right, and a SIM card slot on the left. The video also shows this Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 in someone’s hand, so you can get a sense for the size – which unsurprisingly appears similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

A dummy unit, if you’re not aware, is a non-functioning model of a phone, which is often used by accessory makers so they can design and produce cases and other accessories for it. As such, these tend to be accurately modelled, but as we don’t know where this one originally came from, we can’t be certain of that.

Still, it matches other Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 leaks, and we’re now very close to launch (with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 set to be unveiled on July 26), so by this point we’d expect most of the leaks to be accurate.

A bigger screen and a better chipset

There aren’t any specs included here, but going by what we’ve heard so far, it’s likely that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will have a 3.4-inch cover screen, which would make for a much larger one than the Z Flip 4. However its main screen will probably remain at 6.7 inches.

Aside from the cover screen, its main rumored upgrades include a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset (as found in the Samsung Galaxy S23 line), and a new hinge design allowing the two halves of the phone to lie flat against each other. It’s also possible that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will support Samsung DeX, so you can transform it into a desktop (with the help of an external screen).

With July 26 fast approaching, we should find out soon. TechRadar will be covering the announcement of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 – and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, which is also expected – in full. So head back here then for all the details.