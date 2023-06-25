Huge leak reveals all about the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5

Look away now if you want to stay spoiler-free for Samsung's next Unpacked event, expected at the end of July: a new leak reveals all of the specs and a host of renders for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldable phones.

Originally revealed by well-known tipster SnoopyTech and then reported by XDA Developers, the official-looking renders show the Z Fold 5 in dark gray, beige and light blue, and the Z Flip 5 in beige, light green, dark gray and light pink.

While there aren't many obvious design changes when it comes to the Z Fold 5 compared to its predecessor, the Z Flip 5 does look different to the current Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: there's a larger cover screen, and the camera configuration has been rearranged.

Several previous leaks have pointed to a larger cover screen for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 this year, much like we've seen on the recently unveiled Motorola Razr Plus. That means you'll be able to do more with the phone when it's closed shut.

Specs appeal

On the specs front, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is reportedly coming with a main 7.6-inch (2176 x 1812 pixel) display and an outer 6.2-inch (2316 x 904 pixel) display. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset will be running everything, together with 12GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of internal storage.

The cameras are apparently going to be a main triple-lens 50MP+12MP+12MP module, with a 4MP under-display camera on the inside and a 10MP selfie camera on the outside. Battery capacity is said to be 4,400mAh, which matches the existing model.

Over to the Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the word is that it'll feature a main 6.7-inch (2640 x 1080 pixel) display and a 3.4-inch (748 x 720) cover display. The internal specs are apparently going to match the Z Fold 5, only there'll be 8GB of RAM instead of 12GB.

We're expecting a dual-lens 12MP+12MP camera module on the outside, and a 10MP selfie camera on the inside, while the battery capacity is said to be 3,700mAh – again the same as last year's models. Apart from that bigger cover display there's no dramatic upgrade here, but enough to keep us interested in what Samsung has to show off in July.