This Best Buy Cyber Monday iPhone 15 deal could have Android users flocking to Apple

Despite being a year old at this point, the iPhone 15 is still a remarkably solid phone – so solid in fact that my TechRadar colleague Lewis Maddison recommended it over the iPhone 16 across the recent Black Friday sales. And with Cyber Monday in full swing, there's still time to nab a great deal on the iPhone 15.

Thanks to this Cyber Monday deal, you can get the iPhone 15 at Best Buy for $589 (was $729) – representing a healthy discount of $140. To get the full discount, you'll need to sign up to a plan with either AT&T or Verizon, the cheapest of which is $65/mo plus a one-time fee of $35.

If you'd rather just get the unlocked phone sans-plans, the up-front price rises to $689, which works out the same at the checkout as the cheapest coverage combo. $689 is still a great price for a very capable iPhone, as long as you're not fussed about the Apple Intelligence features or Camera Control button that come with the newer iPhone 16.

Today's best iPhone 15 deal

Apple iPhone 15: was $729.99 now $589.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has knocked a whopping $150 off the price of the iPhone 15 for Cyber Monday, though you'll need to purchase a new Verizon or AT&T plan to qualify for the maximum discount. The cheapest right now is $65/mo (or $75/mo until you enroll in paperless billing) plus a $35 activation fee. If you don't want to sign up to a monthly plan, the device alone has been moderately discounted to $689.99. Best Buy is also offering similar deals on the larger iPhone 15 Plus.

Our in-depth iPhone 15 review found the phone to be one of the most accomplished base-model handsets Apple had released in years, scoring well in every category. This is a phone replete with great specs and an iconic design, from the compact 6.1-inch OLED display to the 48MP main camera.

I reckon, if you need a new phone and have been considering a switch from Android to iOS, this deal might just encourage you to peep into Apple's walled garden

Cyber Monday usually marks the end of the fall shopping season, so don't delay if you think the iPhone 15 could be right for you. Whether the iPhone 15 would be your first foray into the Apple ecosystem, or a companion for your MacBook and iPad, this is a trusty handset through – now at a very reasonable price.

