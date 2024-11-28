Forget the iPhone 16 – these Black Friday iPhone 15 deals are better value for money
Save big on standard, Plus, and Pro models this Black Friday
There are some great Black Friday deals on Apple's iPhone 15 series right now; perfect if you're looking for a powerful smartphone upgrade. Offers include the iPhone 15 for $579.99 (was $729.99) at Best Buy in the US and the iPhone 15 Pro for £849 (was £999) at Laptops Direct in the UK.
It may not be Apple's latest smartphone, but the iPhone 15 still ranks among the best iPhones money can buy thanks to its powerful specs and Apple's commitment to providing long-term updates.
If you're particularly excited by Apple Intelligence, you'll want to consider the iPhone 15 Pro (or indeed the newer iPhone 16 series), but if you're not fussed by Apple's new AI software, then the standard iPhone 15 is a better value purchase than the more expensive iPhone 16.
Today's best iPhone 15 deals in the US
Best Buy has knocked a whopping $150 off the price of the iPhone 15 for Black Friday, though you'll need to purchase a new Verizon or AT&T plan to qualify for the maximum discount. The cheapest right now is $65/mo (or $75/mo until you enroll in paperless billing) plus a $35 activation fee. If you don't want to sign up to a monthly plan, the device alone has been moderately discounted to $679.99, which is a strong price for an iPhone that still offers big value for money. Best Buy is also offering similar deals on the larger iPhone 15 Plus for Black Friday.
Straight Talk's iPhone 15 Pro discount isn't as high as Walmart or Best Buy's, but the carrier's monthly data plans are much, much cheaper. The cheapest possible plan to qualify for this $100 device saving is $35/mo, where you'll have to spend upwards of $50/mo (not including the device cost) on an AT&T or Verizon plan at Walmart or Best Buy.
Straight Talk is also offering a healthy discount on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Again, this device-only price isn't as good as you'll find at the larger retailers, but Straight Talk's plans are much more affordable than the AT&T or Verizon plans that Walmart and Best Buy ask you to sign up for.
Today's best iPhone 15 deals in the UK
Apple's £649 deal price on the iPhone 15 has only been bettered on one occasion (it hit £629 in July), and it's the current best device-only price on the web. This is a strong deal on an already great-value phone, and there's good news if you'd prefer the larger iPhone 15 Plus, too: Amazon has knocked the price of that phone down to £779 (was £799).
Apple iPhone 15: £34.99/mo at iD Mobile
A great iD Mobile promotion here: you can pick up the iPhone 15 for just £34.99/mo (was £36.99/mo) and £19 upfront on a 24-month plan. For that price, you'll get 10GB of data and unlimited everything else. If you want more data, similar deals are available on 100GB and Unlimited plans, albeit with higher upfront fees. iD Mobile is currently offering discounted monthly plans for the iPhone 15 Plus, too.
Laptops Direct has slashed the device-only price of the excellent iPhone 15 Pro from £999 to a record-low £849 for Black Friday. If you're not yet convinced by the iPhone 16 and still fancy taking Apple Intelligence for a spin, this is a great-value handset that'll remain supported with updates until at least 2028. In fact, I'd argue that this is the biggest Black Friday phone bargain of 2024.
For Apple's larger 15 Pro model, Amazon has the deal-based bragging rights. The mega-retailer is currently offering the 256GB model for just £1,049, and the bigger 512GB model for an impressively low £1,123. Neither of these iPhone 15 Pro Max prices are likely to be beaten on Black Friday.
The iPhone 15 stands out as first of Apple's smartphones to adopt USB-C, pivoting with the rest of the world for greater convenience and an increase in transfer speeds. In our iPhone 15 review, we were also impressed by its outright performance and its Dynamic Island, which is handy for accessing various app functions quickly, from music playback to map directions.
The iPhone 15 Pro steps things up with even faster performance courtesy of the A17 Pro chipset, providing serious streaming and gaming credentials. The improved titanium construction was also something we highlighted in our iPhone 15 Pro review, as was its image processing capabilities.
However, if you're only interested in the flagship, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the way to go. This features the best cameras in the 15 lineup, with its 5x telephoto lens working wonders to bring scenes to life. It's also capable of console-level gaming and other demanding workloads, such as 4K 60fps video editing.
If you're looking beyond what Apple can offer, then see our Black Friday phone deals, otherwise you can head over to our Black Friday iPhone deals hub for more savings on the devices. And if you're a fan of the Cupertino giant's products in general, we have a hub dedicated Black Friday Apple deals too.
Lewis Maddison is a Reviews Writer for TechRadar. He previously worked as a Staff Writer for our business section, TechRadar Pro, where he had experience with productivity-enhancing hardware, ranging from keyboards to standing desks. His area of expertise lies in computer peripherals and audio hardware, having spent over a decade exploring the murky depths of both PC building and music production. He also revels in picking up on the finest details and niggles that ultimately make a big difference to the user experience.