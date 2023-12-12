The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is an amazing foldable phone - and Samsung is offering the best deal yet right now

Been eyeing up the Galaxy Z Flip 5 as the perfect Christmas gift for yourself? Samsung is currently offering one of the best deals yet on the foldable thanks to its ongoing Winter deals event.

For a limited time only, you'll not only get a trade-in rebate of up to $600 off for an unlocked device but a free 512GB storage upgrade worth $120 by itself. If you're interested in a carrier device, then that trade-in rebate goes even further to up to $1,000 off, although you will need an eligible plan at your carrier of choice.

Also available at Samsung today are several awesome bundle accessories for cheap accessories - a holdover from the store's Black Friday sale. If you want a cheap pair of wireless buds, for example, then you can get the excellent Galaxy Buds Pro 2 for just $50 (was $229). You can also get a Galaxy Watch 6 for just $209 - a total saving of $90 on this fantastic smartwatch.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: free memory upgrade, plus up to $600 off with a trade-in at Samsung

Samsung's latest Winter Deals sale is bringing back one of the best Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals ever. Right now, not only can you get a superb trade-in rebate of up to $600 on unlocked devices, but you also get a free 512GB memory upgrade on the house. If you'd prefer a carrier device, then you can bump that trade-in rebate up all the way to $1,000 - effectively rendering the device for free (although you will need an eligible carrier plan).

We're big fans of this foldable here at TechRadar, awarding it four and half stars out of five in our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review. It's easily the best clamshell-type device from the brand yet, with a powerful chip, IPX8 water resistance, and crucially - a design that now allows the two halves to fold flat in the middle. Overall, it's an exceptional device and one that's great if you're curious about foldables but don't want to fork out huge amounts for its bigger Fold 5 sibling.

