Samsung's deal on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 blows away the competition - save up to $1,600 on this incredible foldable

I know it's Amazon Prime Day - and I know Amazon has some great phone deals available, but I'd challenge anyone to find a better deal right now than Samsung's current discount on the excellent Galaxy Z Fold 6.

This stunning foldable is either available with a massive trade-in discount of up to $1,200 off right now or a simple upfront $450 discount - a saving that's available to those who aren't going down the usual trade-in route. Put simply, these are two amazing deals regardless of which avenue you go down and easily some of the best I've seen this Amazon Prime Day.

If these deals weren't enough, note that Samsung is also offering additional discounts depending on which storage variant you go for. The 512GB model is currently sitting at just $1,719.99 (was $2,019) before you even apply the other deals I just mentioned. Stack the trade-in rebate on top of this savings for the 512GB model, and you could potentially pay just $520 for one of the best foldable phones on the market.

Incredible Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (512GB): was $2,019 now $1,269.99, or up to $1,200 off with a trade-in at Samsung

The biggest savings you'll find on any phone right now at Samsung is on the stunning Galaxy Z Fold 6. Alongside the usual trade-in rebate of up to $1,200 off, Samsung is also currently offering some exceptional non-trade-in discounts for those looking to simply buy a device upfront. Right now, you'll get a massive $450 upfront discount if you're not trading in - as well as a huge $300 off specifically for the upgraded 512GB model.

You can head on over to our Galaxy Z Fold 6 review if you want to take a look at why we call this device an excellent foldable. It is, quite simply, the best iteration yet from the brand with a refined design, excellent chipset, and great displays. Our main complaint? The price - which is why today's anti-Prime Day sale at Samsung is so crucial if you're interested in making the jump to a foldable device but don't want to pay out the big bucks.

