Samsung's Black Friday sale has the Galaxy S24 Ultra deal of the year - get it for $499

I've been eyeing the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra since it was released in February of this year. Naturally, I'm going to recommend today's Black Friday deal at Samsung, as it's easily the best one yet from the official retailer.

Right now, you can get an enhanced trade-in rebate of up to $800 off ($50 better than what's usually offered), or an eye-watering upfront saving of $350. While you can't stack these two discounts together, both are available with a free storage upgrade, which ramps up the value even further.

Using this Black Friday deal at the official Samsung site, you can either get an unlocked 512GB device for $950 without a trade (a record-low) or a device for as little as $499 with the trade. In the former case, today's discount at Samsung is a whole $100 better than Amazon's cheapest price for a 512GB model, so it's absolutely worth checking out.

Overall, I don't expect this one to get cheaper for Black Friday, so I highly recommend picking it up today as there's always an outside chance that it could sell out.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Black Friday deal

Samsung Galaxy S24 (512GB): up to $750 off with a trade-in, or up to $350 off upfront at Samsung

The official Samsung Store's cell phone deals for unlocked devices are strong all year round but this week's Black Friday deal just takes it up a notch further. Right now, for example, you can either choose between a record-breaking trade-in rebate of up to $800 or an upfront discount of up to $350 - both incredibly strong considering these deals. Oh, and if that wasn't all, then Samsung is also offering a free storage upgrade to 512GB on the house.

More of today's best Black Friday phone deals

Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $299, plus a year of unlimited data for $15/mo at Mint Mobile

My favorite Black Friday cell phone deal has to be this limited-time promo on the Google Pixel 9 at Mint Mobile. The carrier was already offering $400 off this device with a new plan but it's just upped that saving to a record $500 off. No trade-ins are needed for this awesome deal - and you'll also be stacking it up with a super cheap unlimited plan for just $180 for a whole year thanks to another concurrent Black Friday special at the prepaid carrier.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: free with a new unlimited line, plus free iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon

My favorite iPhone deal in the build-up to Black Friday is Verizon's current promo on the iPhone 16 Pro. The carrier has just bumped up its promotion on this awesome device to offer not just a free phone, but also a free iPad and Apple Watch. Note, you will need a new line on an Ultimate unlimited plan here and these accessories also need their own cellular lines ($15/mo total extra) if you're going to claim them. Still, this is an amazing promotion overall if you're looking to upgrade and want a high-end device to go alongside a high-end postpaid unlimited plan. Note that this deal is also available on the standard iPhone 16 if you want a smaller device.

