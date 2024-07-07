Samsung Galaxy AI could soon offer real-time translations in WhatsApp

The Galaxy S24 is one of the phones with AI translation on board

Live Translate is part of the Galaxy AI suite of features developed by Samsung, offering real-time translation between languages, and it's expected to expand into third-party apps in the near future – with WhatsApp in line to be one of the first apps to benefit.

According to reliable tipster @UniverseIce (via Neowin), WhatsApp integration is on the way, though there's no timetable given. Samsung has previously said other apps will get Live Translate, without specifying what those apps might be.

Quite how the feature will work remains to be seen, but on compatible Samsung phones, it's already integrated into the default messaging app and works on phone calls too. There's also a standalone Interpreter tool for instant audio translations.

As per SamMobile, the integration could extend to audio calls in WhatsApp too – so you'll be able to get translations between languages while you're speaking to someone else, as well as getting your text messages converted.

All about the AI

Phone makers are of course falling over themselves to stuff as much AI as possible into their handsets at the moment, with Apple recently showing off a range of Apple Intelligence features heading to the iPhone later this year.

Google has been busy with AI features too. As you'll discover in our Google Pixel 8a review, the mid-ranger is the latest Pixel to come with options for AI-generated wallpapers, live language translation for phone calls, AI-powered photo editing, and more.

Samsung certainly won't want to allow itself to be left behind in terms of AI, and giving third-party apps the option to access some AI magic could be one way of doing that – so over to you Apple and Google.

We may well hear more about new AI innovations at the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday, July 10. Hardware launches expected include the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Galaxy Z Flip 6, the Galaxy Watch 7, and the Galaxy Watch Ultra.