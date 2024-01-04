Potential Samsung Galaxy S24 pricing leaks again ahead of Galaxy Unpacked 2024

The Samsung Galaxy S24 leaks are coming thick and fast as we approach Galaxy Unpacked 2024, which is now confirmed to be taking place on January 17. In the last few days alone, supposedly official marketing material has provided our first real look at the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, while European price leaks have teased the potential cost of all three upcoming devices.

Now, yet another price leak has been tossed into the rumor mill. According to X user Spynox, a French-language document detailing the terms and conditions for a Galaxy S24 series competition has again revealed potential European pricing for each new phone.

Per the document, one of Samsung’s upcoming models (which we presume to be the base Samsung Galaxy S24) will start at €899, another (likely the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus) will start at €1,169, and a third (likely the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra) will start at €1,469. So, what does this mean for US, UK and Australian Galaxy S24 pricing?

I found the prices in France for the Galaxy S24 series, they are a little different from other countries.Galaxy S24 : 899€Galaxy S24+ : 1169€Galaxy S24 Ultra : 1469€ pic.twitter.com/czcJ6Ugn3yJanuary 3, 2024 See more

Well, the first of those figures matches up with the aforementioned earlier European price leak, while the latter two figures are €20 more expensive. Taking an average across the two leaks gives us the following European prices for the three models: €899, €1,159 and €1,459. Given the different tax regulations in different countries, there’s no use converting those numbers into dollars and pounds, but we can draw some conclusions about more general potential price changes for the Galaxy S24 line.

Specifically, €899 and €1,159 for the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus, respectively, would mark a €50 price drop versus the European launch price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus, while €1,459 would mark a €60 hike over the S23 Ultra’s equivalent price. It therefore wouldn’t be unreasonable to assume that Samsung could apply the same price increases/decreases across every region.

Image 1 of 5 An unofficial render of the Samsung Galaxy S24 (Image credit: @OnLeaks / SmartPrix) An unofficial render of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus (Image credit: @OnLeaks / @GizNext) An unofficial render of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus (Image credit: @OnLeaks / @GizNext) An unofficial render of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image credit: @OnLeaks / @SmartPrix) An unofficial render of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image credit: @OnLeaks / @SmartPrix)

For context, the Galaxy S23 started at $799.99 / £849 / AU$1,349, the Galaxy S23 Plus at $999.99 / £1,049 / $1,649, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra at $1,199.99 / £1,249 / AU$1,949.

Bear in mind, though, that the S24 Plus and S24 Ultra are rumored to be starting with more RAM than their predecessors this year, so a cheaper starting price for the S24 Plus would represent even better value than the standard S24, while a slightly hiked starting price for the S24 Ultra might be justified, in Samsung’s eyes.

In any case, all Galaxy S24 price information remains speculative at this point – but we don’t have too long to wait for the official details. This year’s first Galaxy Unpacked event is set to kick off on January 17 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT, or 5am AEDT on January 18, and we’ll be on the ground in San Jose to cover all the announcements as they happen.