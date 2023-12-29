Fresh Samsung Galaxy S24 leaks hint at possible pricing, specs, and launch date

As the year draws to a close, the Samsung Galaxy S24 leaks aren't showing any signs of stopping. The most recent to arrive cover most of the key information about these smartphones: the pricing, the specs, and when we can expect to see them.

First up we have an infographic posted by @WigettaGaming (via SamMobile) that claims to show off all the specs of the three Galaxy S24 phones: the 6.2-inch standard edition, the 6.7-inch Plus model, and the 6.8-inch Ultra edition.

A lot of these specs have been leaked before, but when it comes to Qualcomm and Samsung processors, it seems only the standard Galaxy S24 outside of the US and Canada will be fitted with the Exynos 2400 CPU. Storage options go up to 1TB (on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra), with 8GB of RAM on the base model and 12GB on the other two.

We've heard a lot of rumors about the Ultra edition's rear cameras well: this leak apparently confirms a quad-lens setup, with a 200MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide camera.

Colors and pricing

We also get another look at the Samsung Galaxy S24 colors: Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow for the Ultra model, and Oynx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow for the other two handsets. These names match up quite nicely with previous rumors.

This infographic also backs up leaks we've seen before about a January 17, 2024 launch date and AI-specific features – though at the moment it's not clear what those AI features are or how they'll compare to those on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

In a separate leak from GalaxyClub (via Phandroid), we have some pricing information: €899 / €959 for the 128GB / 256GB Galaxy S24, €1149 / €1269 for the 256GB / 512GB Galaxy S24 Plus, and €1449 / €1569 / €1809 for the 256GB / 512GB / 1TB Galaxy S24 Ultra.

We haven't converted those prices from Euros, as Samsung won't use direct conversions, but the bottom line is the standard and Plus models may be slightly cheaper, and the Ultra model slightly more expensive this year – and bear in mind that the Plus phone and the cheapest Ultra model are rumored to be getting a RAM bump.