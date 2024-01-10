Last-minute Samsung Galaxy S24 leak teases potentially crucial display upgrade

Despite the imminence of the Samsung Galaxy S24’s presumed January 17 launch date, leakers are continuing to share new information about the potential upgrades fans can expect from the new phone and its bigger-screened siblings, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S4 Ultra.

The latest tip comes from serial rumor merchant Ice Universe, who claims that Samsung has increased the screen touch response speed of its next flagship devices “by more than 10%” over their respective predecessors. In other words, all three Galaxy S24 phones will supposedly deliver a smoother and faster scrolling experience than their Galaxy S23 counterparts.

We’ve already heard that both the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus might be able to dynamically adjust their refresh rates between 1Hz and 120Hz, as the Galaxy S23 Ultra can. But this rumored screen touch response speed increase appears to be a separate upgrade that will apply across the entire Galaxy S24 range.

The screen touch response speed of Galaxy S24 series has also increased by more than 10%, which may mean smoother and faster response.Click here:https://t.co/aB3u3KDIkY pic.twitter.com/7Jk0xmDO9jJanuary 10, 2024 See more

The Galaxy S23 already delivers an impressive scrolling experience – we described the phone’s display as “smooth and ultra-responsive” in our Samsung Galaxy S23 review – but a 10% response speed increase will nonetheless come as a welcome (and potentially crucial) improvement for those who take issue with the fluidity of Samsung's One UI.

All three Galaxy S24 phones are tipped to retain their predecessor’s Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, but every Galaxy S24 device is rumored to benefit from a peak brightness of 2,500 nits this time around, too. As such, Samsung’s next flagships look set to boast some of the best mobile displays – if not the best mobile displays – we’ve ever seen.

For reference, Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max – arguably the best phone of 2023 – uses a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits.

Image 1 of 5 An unofficial render of the Samsung Galaxy S24 (Image credit: @OnLeaks / SmartPrix) An unofficial render of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus (Image credit: @OnLeaks / @GizNext) An unofficial render of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus (Image credit: @OnLeaks / @GizNext) An unofficial render of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image credit: @OnLeaks / @SmartPrix) An unofficial render of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image credit: @OnLeaks / @SmartPrix)

As for the other upgrades we’re expecting to see from the Galaxy S24 line, a comprehensive new Galaxy S24 specs leak has seemingly confirmed the phones’ chipset, camera, battery and storage credentials.

On the design front, the Galaxy S24 Ultra seems destined for an iPhone 15 Pro-style titanium frame, while the standard Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus could boast smaller bezels and slightly flatter edges.

Naturally, all of this information remains speculative at this point – but we don’t have too long to wait for the official details. This year’s first Galaxy Unpacked event is set to kick off on January 17 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT, or 5am AEDT on January 18, and we’ll be on the ground in San Jose to cover all the Galaxy S24 announcements as they happen.