Every single spec for every Samsung Galaxy S24 model has just leaked

Samsung probably won’t have much to unveil on January 17, as while that’s the official announcement date for the Samsung Galaxy S24 line, leaks and rumors have already revealed most of the likely specs and features, and even numerous images of the phones. Now though, we have the most detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 specs leak yet.

It comes from WinFuture, which claims it’s an “official data sheet” and comes from “trustworthy sources.” You can see it below, but if you’ve been keeping up with Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra leaks there won’t be much new here, as most of these specs have been leaked previously.

Still, seeing them again here adds credence to the earlier leaks, and there are a few notable new details, as you can see in the table below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy S24 Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Dimensions: 147 x 70.6 x 7.6mm 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.7mm 162.3 x 79 x 8.6mm Weight: 167g 196g 232g Display: 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1-120 Hz, HDR10+, Always On, Eye Comfort Shield, Vision Booster 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1-120 Hz, HDR10+, Always On, Eye Comfort Shield, Vision Booster 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1-120 Hz, HDR10+, Always On, Eye Comfort Shield, Vision Booster Resolution: 1080 x 2340, 418ppi 1440 x 3120, 516ppi 1440 x 3120, 505ppi Chipset: Samsung Exynos 2400, 64-bit, 4nm, deca-core (3.2GHz, 2.9GHz, 2.6GHz, 1.95GHz) Samsung Exynos 2400, 64-bit, 4nm, deca-core (3.2GHz, 2.9GHz, 2.6GHz, 1.95GHz) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, 64-bit, 4nm, octa-core (3.39GHz, 3.1GHz, 2.9GHz, 2.2GHz) Rear cameras: 50MP wide (f/1.8, dual pixel autofocus, OIS), 10MP telephoto (f/2.4, 3x optical zoom, phase detection autofocus, OIS), 12MP ultra-wide (f/2.2, 120° field of view) 50MP wide (f/1.8, dual pixel autofocus, OIS), 10MP telephoto (f/2.4, 3x optical zoom, phase detection autofocus, OIS), 12MP ultra-wide (f/2.2, 120° field of view) 200MP wide (f/1.7, Super Quad Pixel autofocus, OIS, Super Clear Lens), 50MP telephoto (f/3.4, 5x optical zoom, quad pixel autofocus, OIS), 10MP telephoto (f/2.4, 3x optical zoom, dual pixel autofocus, OIS), 12MP ultra-wide (f/2.2, 120° field of view) Front camera: 12MP (f/2.2, dual pixel autofocus) 12MP (f/2.2, dual pixel autofocus) 12MP (f/2.2, dual pixel autofocus) RAM: 8GB 12GB 12GB Storage: 128GB / 256GB 256GB / 512GB 256GB / 512GB / 1TB Battery: 4,000mAh (25W wired, 15W wireless, Wireless Power Share) 4,900mAh (45W wired, 15W wireless, Wireless Power Share) 5,000mAh (45W wired, 15W wireless, Wireless Power Share) Colors: Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, Sandstone Orange Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, Sandstone Orange Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, Sandstone Orange Features: IP68, Armor Aluminum frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Samsung Health, Wireless Samsung DeX, Link to Windows, blue light filter, Bixby Assistant, Bixby Routines, Secure Folder, Concentration Mode, Samsung Knox IP68, Armor Aluminum frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Samsung Health, Wireless Samsung DeX, Link to Windows, blue light filter, Bixby Assistant, Bixby Routines, Secure Folder, Concentration Mode, Samsung Knox S Pen, IP68, titanium frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, Wireless Samsung DeX, Link to Windows, blue light filter, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Samsung Health, Bixby Assistant, Bixby Routines, Secure Folder, Focus Mode, Samsung Knox

For one thing, we can see from this that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will apparently use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, rather than the standard version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 that’s available for other phones.

The company did a similar thing with the Samsung Galaxy S23 line, and according to this spec sheet, the ‘for Galaxy’ version runs at up to 3.39GHz, which is up from 3.3GHz in the standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. But, as WinFuture points out in a companion article, the other cores are actually slightly slower than in the standard version, according to this data.

That’s strange, and makes us question this data slightly; but even if it’s accurate, it should mean the ‘for Galaxy’ version is slightly speedier overall.

Only one Snapdragon

This specs list also shows only the Galaxy S24 Ultra as having a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, with the other two phones being stuck with an Exynos 2400. Notably though this specs sheet is only for Europe, so that may differ in other parts of the world.

Other details that we believe are new include the exact resolutions of the screens, with the Samsung Galaxy S24 apparently being 1080 x 2340, and both the Galaxy S24 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra listed as 1440 x 3120. That would only be a significant change for the S24 Plus, as its predecessor has a 1080 x 2340 display.

The specs list also mentions that – unsurprisingly – all three phones will wirelessly charge at 15W, just like their predecessors, and it includes dimensions and weights for all three, as you can see in the table above. These, though, are similar to the Galaxy S23 line.

As ever we'll take all of this with a pinch of salt for now, but this close to the official unveiling there’s a good chance these details are accurate – we’ll find out on January 17.