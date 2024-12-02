Last chance: the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is still $800 off in one of the best Cyber Monday deals I've ever seen
Samsung's flagship foldable has never been so affordable
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 sits right at the top of Samsung's mobile lineup: as one of the best foldable phones, it's both one of the most innovative and expensive mobile devices you can buy. However, thanks to perhaps the best Cyber Monday deal I've seen, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 from Samsung directly for just $1,099 (was $1,899)right now.
As unbelievable as this deal seems, there's no trickery going on here – Samsung really has cut the price of the Z Fold 6 by a huge $800, and that's before considering the company's famously generous trade-in opportunities. Having carried on through the weekend, this is also possibly the best late Black Friday deal I've seen, too.
The savings are comprised of a $300 discount for picking one of the phone's online-only colors, with a further $500 of savings selectable before adding the device to your cart. You'd be hard-pressed to save an easier $800 than by opting for this record-breaking deal on a truly excellent handset
Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Black Friday deals in your region.
Today's best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal
Samsung has boosted its regular $300 saving on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 by an additional $500 for Cyber Monday, meaning you can save a massive $800 without having to trade in your existing device. The full saving applies to two storage variants (256GB and 512GB) and the black or white color variants, which are exclusive to Samsung's online store. if you'd prefer a more vibrant color option, you'll still benefit from $500 off.
As our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review notes, this is a seriously powerful phone. We found that the latest in Samsung's line of booklet foldable "edged closer to perfection", with its gorgeous 7.6-inch inner display, premium design, and classy triple-camera system.
In fact, our most salient complaint about this productivity powerhouse was the price tag, which is greatly soothed by Samsung's generous Cyber Monday offer: indeed, at $1,099, the Z Fold 6 sits now $200 below the list price of Samsung's super-premium slab phone, the Galaxy S24 Ultra (though that phone is currently on sale, too).
More of today's Cyber Monday sales in the US
- Amazon: TVs, smart home & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs at Best Buy from $69.99
- Christmas trees: top-rated trees from $54.99
- Dell: best-selling Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dreamcloud: mattress deals from $349 + free shipping
- Holiday: decor, lights, Christmas trees & PJs from $10.99
- Home Depot: 40% off tools, appliances & furniture
- Lowe's: holiday decor, appliances & tools from $17.31
- Nectar: up to 50% off all mattresses
- Nordstrom: 46% off boots, coats, jeans & jewelry
- Samsung: $1,500+ off TVs, phones, watches & appliances
- Target: save on furniture, tech & clothing
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs, furniture & appliances
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Axel is TechRadar's UK-based Phones Editor, reporting on everything from the latest Apple developments to newest AI breakthroughs as part of the site's Mobile Computing vertical. Having previously written for publications including Esquire and FourFourTwo, Axel is well-versed in the applications of technology beyond the desktop, and his coverage extends from general reporting and analysis to in-depth interviews and opinion. Axel studied for a degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick before joining TechRadar in 2020, where he then earned an NCTJ qualification as part of the company’s inaugural digital training scheme.