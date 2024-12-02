Last chance: the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is still $800 off in one of the best Cyber Monday deals I've ever seen

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 sits right at the top of Samsung's mobile lineup: as one of the best foldable phones, it's both one of the most innovative and expensive mobile devices you can buy. However, thanks to perhaps the best Cyber Monday deal I've seen, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 from Samsung directly for just $1,099 (was $1,899)right now.

As unbelievable as this deal seems, there's no trickery going on here – Samsung really has cut the price of the Z Fold 6 by a huge $800, and that's before considering the company's famously generous trade-in opportunities. Having carried on through the weekend, this is also possibly the best late Black Friday deal I've seen, too.

The savings are comprised of a $300 discount for picking one of the phone's online-only colors, with a further $500 of savings selectable before adding the device to your cart. You'd be hard-pressed to save an easier $800 than by opting for this record-breaking deal on a truly excellent handset

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: was $1,899.99 now $1,099.99 at Samsung Samsung has boosted its regular $300 saving on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 by an additional $500 for Cyber Monday, meaning you can save a massive $800 without having to trade in your existing device. The full saving applies to two storage variants (256GB and 512GB) and the black or white color variants, which are exclusive to Samsung's online store. if you'd prefer a more vibrant color option, you'll still benefit from $500 off.

As our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review notes, this is a seriously powerful phone. We found that the latest in Samsung's line of booklet foldable "edged closer to perfection", with its gorgeous 7.6-inch inner display, premium design, and classy triple-camera system.

In fact, our most salient complaint about this productivity powerhouse was the price tag, which is greatly soothed by Samsung's generous Cyber Monday offer: indeed, at $1,099, the Z Fold 6 sits now $200 below the list price of Samsung's super-premium slab phone, the Galaxy S24 Ultra (though that phone is currently on sale, too).

