Forget the Galaxy S25 - the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is now just $799 without a trade

While all eyes are on the likely launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25, the official Samsung Store has just dropped what's easily the best deal I've seen yet on the still fantastic Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Right now, you can get a massive $200 upfront discount stacked on top of either a trade-in rebate of up to $750 off or an exceptional further discount of $300. That's two incredibly solid options for bagging an unlocked device at a record-low price this month.

In the case of the trade-in rebate, you could potentially pick up the S24 Ultra for just $350 if the device you hand over is valued highly enough to hit the max rebate. For the non-trade-in deal, you get a Galaxy S24 Ultra for just $799 upfront - which is lower than last year's Black Friday deal, for the record.

One caveat with this particular deal is that it's currently only available on the Samsung-exclusive colors of Green, Blue, and Orange. I'd say that's a small price to pay for such a good deal, however, since you can easily throw a case on your brand-new (and extremely discounted) Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S24 UItra deal

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: up to $950 off with a trade-in, or $500 off upfront at Samsung

Not interested? You can reserve the next model now

Samsung Unpacked: reserve the next Galaxy smartphone now and get $50 Samsung credit

If the above deal doesn't appeal, note that reservations are now open for the upcoming new Galaxy smartphones; which will almost certainly include Galaxy S25 Ultra. Simply sign-up by email, and you'll get $50 Samsung credit on the house when it comes time to preorder, as well as the chance to win $5,000 in a sweepstake. These devices will be officially unveiled at the Samsung Unpacked event on January 22nd so stay tuned for updates.

