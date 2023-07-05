Check out leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, and Tab S9 before Samsung pulls them down

Fresh images of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 , Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 , and Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 appear to have popped up online. These new renders give us our best look at Samsung's upcoming flagship devices yet, if accurate. They follow supposed live images of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which appeared just the other day.

The leaks come from the German site WinFuture , known for delivering accurate product renders in the past, giving them a high chance of legitimacy. They show what appear to be the Z Fold 5, Flip 5, and Tab S9; three devices that have leaked numerous times already, although not in such high fidelity. Bar the Galaxy Z Flip 5 , which has been rumored to pick up a larger cover screen (which these images ostensibly confirm), the others look a lot like their predecessors.

Samsung is expected to launch these devices at an Unpacked event in late July. The company has yet to officially send invites out to that event, however.

All out in the open

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 have leaked extensively in the past, with rumors detailing what were claimed to be accurate specs. They included the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, smooth displays, and high-resolution OLED screens, with waffling back and forth on whether the foldables will be dust resistant or not. If the timeline for their launch is correct, then we won't have long to wait to find out.