The Belkin Boostcharge Pro Magnetic Power Bank with Qi2's only drawback is its price – this 37% Prime Day deal takes care of that

Power banks are easily one of the more popular buys during big Amazon sales, with a variety of devices seeing heavy discounts. Well, Prime Day is here – and it's offering big savings on an excellent power bank I recently reviewed.

The 15W Belkin Boostcharge Pro Magnetic Power Bank with Qi2 is one of the more premium power banks you could pair with your phone, starting at AU$99.95. However, in this Prime Day deal you can snag up to 37% off its 5,000mAh, 8,000mAh and 10,000mAh models, bringing the 5K model down to just AU$63.20.

Solidly snapping onto the back of any MagSafe or Qi2-enabled smartphone, this premium power bank should be a new addition to your bag. This power bank is a great buy for anyone at this price, but it's a must-have for those who prioritise the ability to use their device as normal while it charges.

What 'Qi2' is can get a little tricky, but it's simply magnetic wireless charging on non-Apple devices, as 'Magsafe' charging is Apple-exclusive. While this power bank can be used as a regular wireless charger on phones that don't offer magnetic wireless charging, its Qi2 compatibility is its standout feature.

That's why I said it was best for iPhones in my review, as even the best Android phones still come without Qi2 wireless charging. Luckily, there are a ton of Qi2 phone case options available to let you take advantage of this deal even if your phone isn't compatible.

Choosing between the 5k or 10k model depends on your phone and usage. For example, pairing the 10,000mAh model with my iPhone 15 provides just under three full recharges, given the phone's 3,349mAh battery capacity.

When using the same power bank with a phone boasting a battery capacity over 5,000mAh, it would only be able to recharge your device once or twice. No matter which model you choose, you won't be left without charge at a moment's notice, as four LEDs easily indicate the remaining battery level.

Looking for a portable charger, but don't necessarily need the MagSafe portability or handy built-in kickstand? Check out our guide to the best power banks in Australia.