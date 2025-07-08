I've reviewed many coffee machines, but my favourite is at its cheapest for Prime Day – AU$80 only!
The Nespresso Vertuo Pop is as convenient as they come and it’s now more affordable than ever
Coffee machines come in a variety of styles and sizes, from cafe-like manual machines with all the bells and whistles to simpler models that require very little input. I’ve tested a range of machines recently, including the De’Longhi Magnifica Evo Next fully automatic machine and the Sunbeam Origins Classic manual bean-to-cup machine.
Both are excellent in their own right, but my current favourite is the super-convenient Nespresso Vertuo Pop. And, right now for Prime Day, it’s plummeted to just AU$80.
First things first: this deal price is only available on the Pacific Blue model, which may or may not match your kitchen décor. Regardless, this is a fantastic price on what is a superb Nespresso machine. It uses the Vertuo range of pods, which are available in a variety of sizes and strengths, and all you need to do to get a delicious dose of caffeine is press a single button. It really couldn’t be easier to get consistently good results every time. It's no wonder it received a full five stars in our Nespresso Vertuo Pop review.
I’ve owned the Vertuo Pop since it launched in early 2023 and have honestly never found a compelling reason to replace it in my kitchen. Admittedly, it does get moved to the side when I need to review other coffee machines, but once those reviews are published, my Nespresso pops back into prime position on my kitchen counter.
I love the variety of pods available to choose from, and I’ve found myself settling on the 150ml Gran Lungo size (Costa Rica, if you’re interested) as my favourite. Combined with the Aeroccino 3 milk frother (which isn’t part of this particular deal but can be bought separately), it’s incredibly quick and easy to make lattes each morning.
On that latter note, one of the many reasons I love the little Nespresso machine is that it heats up rapidly and is ready to go in around 30 seconds. The other machines I’ve tested take closer to a minute and when it comes to needing the first coffee of a morning, you best believe I’m going to be opting for the machine that can get it to me the quickest.
As mentioned, the crazy-low AU$80 price only applies to the Pacific Blue model, but I’ll be keeping my eyes peeled throughout Prime Day for more tasty discounts on this terrific Nespresso machine.
Alternatively, if blue isn’t your colour or you’re not sold on the Nespresso pods, the Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie is down to an astonishingly low AU$69 and includes some pods to get you started.
Make sure to follow our live coverage of the latest Amazon Prime Day deals in Australia as soon as they drop.
