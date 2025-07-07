Sennheiser Prime Day deals sees up to 58% slashed off the cult audio brand's headphones

Sennheiser has been producing some of the finest pairs of headphones for over 80 years, so if you’re looking to elevate your personal music listening sessions, the German brand should be one of the first you turn to.

The company has models to suit a huge range of tastes, needs and budgets. So whether you want a compact pair of true-wireless earbuds that'll easily slip into a bag, or you want to sit back and relax at home with an audiophile-grade open-back pair to reveal nuances in your favourite songs, Sennheiser has a set for you.

And right now for Amazon Prime Day, many of Sennheiser's top-tier headphone models have been discounted, making this week an opportune time to bag yourself a brand new pair and upgrade your personal audio experience.

You can visit the Sennheiser Store on Amazon.com.au to see all the discounts, but if you need some suggestions, here's a selection of some of our favourites.

Save AU$360 Sennheiser Momentum 4 Special Edition: was AU$625 now AU$265 at Amazon A stonking huge saving on Sennheiser's flagship pair of over-ear noise-cancelling headphones is one of our standout deals of the entire Prime Day sale so far. They treat you to a brilliantly detailed and crisp sonic performance and benefit from some of the best noise cancelling tech we've come across. Plus, with a huge 60 hours of battery life, you'll rarely need to reach for the charger. This is an all time low price on the Special Edition model (which would be our pick). Black or white are both available for AU$272.

Save AU$139.01 Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds: was AU$499 now AU$359.99 at Amazon These stunning earbuds have an enviable list of features including aptX Lossless and Auracast support, along with an impressive 30-hour battery life and superb call quality. As for their audio performance? It's tremendous. It's very much a balanced and neutral profile, which means each aspect of your favourite tunes gets the attention it deserves. In a product category not short of top contenders, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds do an awful lot to make their mark.

Save AU$175 Sennheiser Accentum Wireless Special Edition: was AU$300 now AU$125 at Amazon Sennheiser's Accentum range of headphones promises to deliver the quality you expect from the brand but at more affordable prices. The Accentum Wireless are a testament to that, serving up a nicely balanced audio profile with plenty of detail. Noise cancellation and call quality is excellent and their 50-hour battery life is superb. They unfortuantely miss out on a carry case (the Accentum Plus has one) but this Special Edition model does come with a free Bluetooth adaptor to ensure you get the best possible quality when streaming from a Mac or PC.

Save AU$150 Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless: was AU$348 now AU$198 at Amazon These true wireless earbuds are ludicrously comfortable to wear for long periods, thanks to their ergonomic shape. They sound good, too, as you'd expect from a brand of Sennheiser's calibre, delivering an engaging, spacious presentation. We have to admit they're a tough sell at their original price, only because of fierce competition. Thanks to this Prime Day deal, however, they're much easier to recommend.

Prime Exclusive! Save AU$149.95 Sennheiser HD 505: was AU$449.95 now AU$300 at Amazon We may live in a world of wireless streaming convenience, but there's still much to be said of the benefits of wired headphones, especially audiophile-grade models such as the HD 505. Being an open-back design means they will leak sound, so these are best suited to home use, but the benefit is that you'll be treated to a wonderfully open and expansive soundstage. We also found them to be to be capable of uncovering extreme levels of detail in our Sennheiser HD 505 review, and quite dynamically talented, able to tackle a wide variety of genres and intensities without skipping a beat. They might not have quite the last word when it comes to bass output (the HD 600 are available to make up for that) but as an affordable pair of open headphones, they're tough to beat. Plus, we've noticed some extra coupon savings at the checkout, bringing their price down even further.

You can view more Sennheiser deals on the Sennheiser Amazon storefront or at Sennheiser direct.