Own an iPhone? Amazon’s excellent Apple AirTag deals are still live (and selling fast!)

I've drawn attention to Amazon's excellent Apple AirTag deals a couple of times already this sales season, but given the unpredictability of the retailer's 2024 prices, I think it's worth highlighting them once more before the year is out.
Right now, you can pick up a four-pack of Apple AirTags for just $78.99 (down from $99) in the US, or £95 (down from £119) in the UK. The single-pack AirTag remains on sale, too, at just $23.99 (down from $29) in the US, or £29 (down from £35) in the UK. All four prices represent Black Friday-equaling offers, so you needn’t worry about having missed out on this year’s biggest AirTag savings by picking up one of Apple's pocket-sized object trackers today.
As expected, AirTags continue to rank among Amazon's best-selling products – the single-pack is the retailer's best-selling electronics product, period – so we suggest you act fast if you're looking to snag an AirTag bargain while stocks last.
Today's best Apple AirTag deals
Apple AirTag (single)
US: was
$29 now $23.99 at Amazon
UK: was
£35 now £29 at Amazon
In today’s mile-a-minute world, it can be easy to lose track of the small things – and I mean that literally, as well as metaphorically. Apple’s AirTags are a great way to keep tabs on the whereabouts of your seemingly anthropomorphic keys, wallet, or suitcase, and Amazon has the single-pack at just $23.99 / £29 right now.
Apple AirTags (four-pack)
US: was
$99 now $78.99 at Amazon
UK: was
£119 now £95 at Amazon
If you're partial to losing multiple important things at any one time (and let's face it, who isn't?), Amazon continues to discount the Apple AirTags four-pack in both the US and UK. Both prices represent Black Friday-equaling offers.
