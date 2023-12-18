Need a last-minute stocking filler? Apple AirTags are now back on sale at Amazon

Amazon saw fit to discount Apple AirTags by a healthy margin over Black Friday weekend, and although those deal prices increased a little as November turned into December, the retailer is now once again offering Apple’s pocket-sized object trackers for near-lowest-ever-prices in both the US and UK.
Right now, you can pick up a four-pack of Apple AirTags for $78.99 (down from $99), or £95 (down from £119). The single-pack AirTag remains on sale, too, at just $23.99 (down from $29) in the US, or £29 (down from £35) in the UK. All four prices represent Black Friday-equaling offers, so you needn’t worry about having missed out on this year’s biggest AirTag savings.
Today's best Apple AirTag deals
Apple AirTag (single)
US: was
$29 now $23.99 at Amazon
UK: was
£35 now £29 at Amazon
In today’s mile-a-minute world, it can be easy to lose track of the small things – and I mean that literally, as well as metaphorically. Apple’s AirTags are a great way to keep tabs on the whereabouts of your seemingly anthropomorphic keys, wallet, or suitcase, and Amazon has the single-pack at just $23.99 / £29 right now.
Apple AirTags (four-pack)
US: was
$99 now $78.99 at Amazon
UK: was
£119 now £95 at Amazon
If you're partial to losing multiple important things at any one time (and let's face it, who isn't?), Amazon continues to discount the Apple AirTags four-pack in both the US and UK. Both prices represent Black Friday-equaling offers.
For more holiday and Christmas gift ideas, check out our guides to the best Christmas sales in the US and Boxing Day sales in the UK. Oh, and be sure to follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and unmissable deals!
