Need a last-minute stocking filler? Apple AirTags are now back on sale at Amazon

Amazon saw fit to discount Apple AirTags by a healthy margin over Black Friday weekend, and although those deal prices increased a little as November turned into December, the retailer is now once again offering Apple’s pocket-sized object trackers for near-lowest-ever-prices in both the US and UK.

Right now, you can pick up a four-pack of Apple AirTags for $78.99 (down from $99), or £95 (down from £119). The single-pack AirTag remains on sale, too, at just $23.99 (down from $29) in the US, or £29 (down from £35) in the UK. All four prices represent Black Friday-equaling offers, so you needn’t worry about having missed out on this year’s biggest AirTag savings.

Today's best Apple AirTag deals

Apple AirTag (single)

US: was $29 now $23.99 at Amazon

UK: was £35 now £29 at Amazon

In today’s mile-a-minute world, it can be easy to lose track of the small things – and I mean that literally, as well as metaphorically. Apple’s AirTags are a great way to keep tabs on the whereabouts of your seemingly anthropomorphic keys, wallet, or suitcase, and Amazon has the single-pack at just $23.99 / £29 right now.

Apple AirTags (four-pack)

US: was $99 now $78.99 at Amazon

UK: was £119 now £95 at Amazon

If you're partial to losing multiple important things at any one time (and let's face it, who isn't?), Amazon continues to discount the Apple AirTags four-pack in both the US and UK. Both prices represent Black Friday-equaling offers.

