Leaked OnePlus Open benchmark scores tease a Pixel-beating foldable

The OnePlus Open looks set to be the last big phone launch of the year, and new leaked benchmark scores for the upcoming foldable paint a promising picture of its power.

According to Geekbench 6 results shared to X by tipster Arsène Lupin (no, the fictional gentleman thief), the OnePlus Open achieves a single-core score of 1,557, and a multi-core score of 4,462. For context, in our own testing, the Google Pixel Fold achieved a single-core score of 1,179, and a multi-core score of 3,759, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 scored 2,050 and 5,302, respectively.

In other words, the OnePlus Open – which is rumored to feature Qualcomm’s excellent Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset – looks certain to rival the very best foldable phones for performance.

Alongside supposed confirmation of those aforementioned Geekbench scores, Lupin’s post features an image of what appears to be an unopened OnePlus Open device, with sticker details seemingly confirming the phone’s storage and RAM capacities. Per the images, the OnePlus Open will arrive boasting 512GB internal storage and 16GB RAM. The latter figure also appeared in a separate OnePlus Open specs leak, so we’re confident of its authenticity.

As for what else we’ve heard about the OnePlus Open – which is now slated for an official unveiling on October 19 – that initial specs leak teased a triple-lens rear camera setup featuring a 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide, and a 64MP telephoto offering a 3x optical zoom. We’re expecting a 7.8-inch foldable OLED screen and a 6.31-inch cover screen, too.

Lupin himself has also previously hinted that the OnePlus Open will get 67W charging speeds, the "largest battery in a foldable,” and be available in two color options: Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk.

We’re also told that the OnePlus Open will be the “thinnest foldable available in [North America],” and its price is expected to start at $1,699 (about £1,395 or AU$2,690). That figure would undercut the starting price of both the Google Pixel Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (both start at $1,799), which OnePlus will be hoping is enough to lure prospective foldable buyers away from its more established mobile competitors.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on everything that’s unveiled at the OnePlus Open launch event on October 19 – proceedings are due to kick off at 10am ET / 3pm BST / 1am AET on October 20 – so stay tuned to TechRadar for the latest.