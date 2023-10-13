OnePlus Open gets an official launch date – and more specs and images leak

We now have an official launch date for the OnePlus Open foldable – Thursday, October 19, if you want to clear your calendars – as well as some freshly leaked specs and images for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 competitor.

The (previously rumored) date was confirmed by OnePlus itself on the social media network formerly known as Twitter, and the announcement was accompanied by a shot of the phone and the tagline "Open for Everything" – so make of that what you will.

You're invited to our Grand Opening#OnePlusOpen #OpenforEverythingOctober 12, 2023 See more

We will of course be covering everything that happens at the big reveal event, which is being held in Mumbai, India. It all gets underway at 10am ET, which works out as 3pm if you're in the UK or 1am on October 20 if you're in Australia.

OnePlus has also unveiled a launch page for the OnePlus Open on its website: you can sign up for updates, put down a deposit for the phone if you're sure you're going to love it, and enter a prize draw to win one of these foldables.

Specs and pics

As for the unofficial OnePlus Open news, it comes from tipster @MysteryLupin on X. The foldable phone is apparently coming with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, as well as a telephoto camera offering 6x optical zoom as part of a triple-lens rear camera.

OnePlus Open:Voyager Black, Emerald Dusk512 GB, 16 GBCMOS image sensor with OIS,Periscope tele with 6X optical zoom + OIS UW lens, video in Dolby Vision67W charging + largest battery in a foldableRun up to 3 apps in tandem"Thinnest foldable available in NA"$1699 pic.twitter.com/kTBnS6oQLqOctober 12, 2023 See more

Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk are apparently going to be the color options, while we're also promised 67W charging speeds and the "largest battery in a foldable." At the same time we're told it's going to be the "thinnest foldable available in NA" (North America), possibly only beaten in slimness by the Honor Magic V2.

The leak also includes a mention of a price: $1,699 (about £1,395 or AU$2,690). That puts it $100 lower than the starting price of both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Google Pixel Fold, and it matches up with a rumor from a couple of days ago.

Finally, some high-resolution imagery of the OnePlus Open is included with the leaked specs and price, so you can get a good look at the phone before it's officially unveiled. It certainly looks slim, with a large, circular rear camera housing reminiscent of the one we saw on the OnePlus 11.