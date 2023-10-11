The OnePlus Open's release date and surprisingly low price have leaked

We’ve seen a lot of foldable phones this year and there’s still at least one more to come, because the OnePlus Open is set to land soon. Exactly when isn’t known for certain, but the latest leak suggests that we’ll see it on October 19.

This comes from Roland Quandt (a leaker with a good track record) writing for WinFuture, and while we’d take that date with a pinch of salt, OnePlus itself recently posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the OnePlus Open would be “opening soon”, so there shouldn’t be long to wait regardless.

This latest leak contains more than just a release date though, as Quandt also claims that the OnePlus Open will start at $1,699 (around £1,380 / AU$2,645). For comparison, the Google Pixel Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 both start at $1,799, so they’re $100 more, and those are the two main rivals to the upcoming OnePlus Open.

Competitive specs and a stylish design

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: WinFuture / Roland Quandt) (Image credit: WinFuture / Roland Quandt)

That lower price could be one of the main selling points of the OnePlus Open, but it looks to have more going for it than that, as this latest leak also includes supposedly official marketing renders, which show a stylish and premium design.

Going by these images, the OnePlus Open has a large circular camera block on the back, which is actually the only design element that we haven’t had an official look at, as the OnePlus Open was recently revealed in part on Unbox Therapy.

That camera block apparently houses a 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide, and a 64MP telephoto, offering 3x optical zoom. These cameras carry Hasselblad branding, and the OnePlus Open also apparently has a 7.8-inch foldable OLED screen, a 6.31-inch cover screen, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and 16GB of RAM.

These specs are comparable with the best foldable phones from other brands, so if the OnePlus Open really does undercut them it could be a late-year triumph. We should find out soon, whether the October 19 date proves accurate or not, and TechRadar will cover the phone in full whenever it is announced.

