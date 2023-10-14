OnePlus Open leak reveals camera specs – and perhaps a surprising new color

It's the OnePlus Open... or part of it, at least

There's been a lot of buzz around the OnePlus Open in the last few days, and the leaks are continuing as we approach its October 19 launch date – including a fresh rumor about the rear camera and screen specs for the upcoming foldable.

This comes from the usually reliable Digital Chat Station on Chinese social media site Weibo (via Android Authority), who says that the foldable phone is going to be fitted with a 48MP main camera and a 64MP 3x optical zoom periscope camera on the back.

While the third rear camera isn't mentioned here, it's thought to be a 48MP ultrawide module. Earlier rumors had suggested the 64MP camera would be telephoto not periscope, and 6x optical zoom has also been mentioned previously – so not all of these camera rumors are adding up.

The same tipster says that the OnePlus Open will have a 2K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate screen, with a relatively high peak brightness of 2,800 nits. In comparison, the Google Pixel Fold display can only muster a maximum of 1,450 nits.

Gold is the color?

A couple of extra points: wired charging could go up to 100W, according to this source, though support for wireless charging isn't expected. What we can be sure of, because OnePlus has told us, is that the phone will launch on Thursday, October 19.

Meanwhile serial tipster Evan Blass has posted several shots of the upcoming Oppo Find N3 in a gold color that hasn't been revealed before. We get a good look at the slimness of the frame, and also at the triple-lens camera module that's going to be fitted around the back of the foldable.

OPPO Find N3, in gold, in the wild. pic.twitter.com/tFIl9c1o27October 13, 2023 See more

At this point we need to remind you that OnePlus and Oppo (which are effectively the same company) are developing their foldable handsets together – we're talking about the same phone here, though it'll be called the OnePlus Open in some markets (including the UK and US), and the Oppo Find N3 in other markets.

So while it's by no means certain that the OnePlus Fold is going to show up in gold as well – considering that so far we've only heard about black and green shades – it appears there's a chance we might get a gold option too.