If these leaks are true, the OnePlus V Fold makes the Galaxy Z Fold 5 look boring

The first detailed specs of the upcoming OnePlus foldable just made their way online. This comes after the first few renders gave us a clear look at the foldable , only days earlier.

The report comes from MySmartPrice and OnLeaks , who collectively claim that the OnePlus foldable – thought to be branded the OnePlus Fold or OnePlus V Fold – will be competitive with other entries in our best smartphone and best foldables guides.

The internal display is expected to be a 7.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The external screen is rumored to be a 6.3-inch AMOLED display, also with a 120Hz refresh rate. The battery is said to be a 4,800mAh battery while the phone will also reportedly support 67W fast charging, but not the 100W charging that the OnePlus 11 supports.

Imaging-wise, the report also claims that OnePlus plans to equip this with a 48MP wide camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 64MP telephoto camera. A 32MP front camera is said to sit on the cover screen while a 20MP front camera is rumored for the internal display – as to why it doesn’t appear to be using the same front camera sensor on both displays remains unclear at this early stage. OnePlus is not known for its strong camera performance, though these specs indicate that it could give the Pixel Fold a run for its money, especially if its Hasselblad tuning comes along for the ride.

If these rumors pan out, the OnePlus foldable would be equipped with a strong set of specs, effectively competing with the likes of the well-reviewed Pixel Fold and the expected Galaxy Z Fold 5 , when it drops, thought to be at the end of July.

A strong year for OnePlus

Setting aside the OnePlus foldable, OnePlus has also launched the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite , OnePlus 11 , and the OnePlus Pad . It will be launching the OnePlus Nord 3 on July 5 too. All of these represent strong entries into their respective categories. The OnePlus 11 is one of the best Android phones , the OnePlus Pad, one of the best tablets available right now, and we have no doubt the OnePlus Nord 3 would be one of the best cheap phones as well, if the rumors around it pan out.

With the foldables market getting livelier by the month it seems, we expect OnePlus's first foray to add some spice to a market that was calcifying around Samsung.