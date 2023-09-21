This iPhone 15 Pro deal gets you a device and unlimited plan for just $60 per month

Apple iPhone deals tend to follow a set pattern each year - namely, trade in your old device to get a discount on the next in the series. However, The carrier Boost Infinite has a fantastic alternative that breaks away from the usual formula.

Customers at Boost Infinite can get a brand-new iPhone 15 Pro alongside an unlimited data plan for just $60 per month - one of the cheapest rates we've ever seen for an all-inclusive setup. On top of this, this plan (dubbed the Infinite Access for iPhone) automatically entitles customers to a free upgrade to the latest iPhone each year - pretty great value.

With a brand new A17 Bionic chipset, gorgeous titanium chassis, and USB-C 3.0 connectivity, the iPhone 15 Pro is shaping into a fantastic flagship for 2023 and beyond. Our full iPhone 15 Pro review is still being put together as of writing, but we think it's a superb device - especially when you can bag it for cheap.

Boost Infinite iPhone 15 Pro deal

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: device plus unlimited plan for $60/mo at Boost Infinite

Here's a pretty awesome iPhone 15 deal that's new for this year. The company behind Boost Mobile has launched a new service specifically for iPhones at its Boost Infinite site. This promotion offers you a completely unlimited data plan and an iPhone 15 Pro for just $60 per month. That's pretty damn great value by itself, but Boost Infinite also guarantees you'll be able to upgrade to the next model in a year free of charge. Since this one isn't tied to the usual trade-in rebates at the major carriers, it's one of the best iPhone 15 deals available regarding barrier to entry. You could also potentially trade in your device elsewhere and sign up at Boost Infinite with this promotion for even more value.

How good is this deal really?

Overall, we'd say this iPhone 15 Pro deal is pretty strong but it's wise to consult the fine print before you jump in. While this Boost Infinite plan is open to both new and existing customers and features a great price, it requires a 3-year commitment before you've technically paid off your device. So, even if you've got the choice to upgrade in 12 months, you'll still be locked into your plan - as with most of the big postpaid plans from Verizon, AT&T, and so on.

That said, even with the iPhone 15 Pro bundled into the monthly cost, the Infinite Access for iPhone plan clocks in at a much lower price than the equivalent options from Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T. You don't get quite as much unthrottled data (only 30GB per month), but the Boost Infinite unlimited data plan is up there with some of the best unlimited data plans on the market currently when it comes to outright value.

Also consider

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in and new unlimited line at Verizon

Verizon's launched right out the gates with quite possibly its strongest promotion this year. On the surface, the trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 off isn't unusual for the carrier but it's currently advertising that you can trade-in any iPhone in any condition to get this discount. It's a pretty amazing promotion, although one that does come with the obvious caveat of needing a new line on a pricey unlimited data plan, so your mileage may vary here - and you'll get your discount credited back as monthly discounts over a 36 month duration. Note, if you're looking to upgrade at Verizon you can still get up to $830 off, which is still a competitive rebate.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in at AT&T

Another incredibly strong iPhone 15 Pro deal, AT&T's currently offering up to $1,000 off the device with an unlimited data plan. The trade-in criteria at AT&T isn't quite as flexible as those over at Verizon but this is still a match for the best rebate value we've seen at AT&T. As always, you'll need to sign for the associated unlimited data plan to be eligible for the rebate.

