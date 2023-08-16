Students get 40GB of data for just £10 with this excellent GiffGaff SIM-only deal
Hit the ground running with a budget-friendly SIM-only deal
Getting ready to head off to uni in September? The cheap SIM-only network GiffGaff is currently offering a superb promotion exclusively for students that's well worth considering if you're already thinking about those monthly bills.
For a limited time only, GiffGaff is doubling the allowance on its 20GB data plan up to a whopping 40GB while keeping the price at just £10 per month. With no contracts or hidden fees, this is currently one of the cheapest SIM-only deals on the market and an absolute steal if you're eligible.
For those who aren't fully clued up, GiffGaff operates as a sub-carrier on the greater O2 network so 5G coverage is generally excellent nationwide. You'll also get 5GB of international EU roaming data per month and completely free access to over 8,000 Wifi hotspots nationwide - including on the London Underground.
Note that this particular GiffGaff promotion is open to everybody with an ac.uk email address until the 30th of November. If you're not eligible, don't leave just yet - simply scroll down to the bottom of the page to see even more fantastic SIM-only deals from other networks that are open to all.
GiffGaff student SIM only deal
GiffGaff SIM only: £10 per month at GiffGaff
Data: 40GB
Mins/Texts: Unlimited
Perks: Roaming (up to 5GB)
Budget-conscious students can take advantage of an awesome back to school SIM only deal at GiffGaff this week. This excellent network is generously doubling up the data on its superbly priced 20GB plan up to a whopping 40GB. Operating on the greater O2 network, GiffGaff offers fantastic coverage nationwide and access to over 9,000 free WiFi hotspots and up to 5GB of free EU roaming data. Note, however, that this promotion is eligible for students only and you'll need an active ac.uk email address to take advantage of it.
More excellent SIM only deals to consider
Smarty SIM only: £12 per month at Smarty
Data: 100GB
Mins/Texts: Unlimited
Perks: Free EU roaming (up to 12GB per month)
Smarty's latest SIM-only deal is fantastic value for money as you get a massive 100GB of 5G data for £12 per month. It's the lowest price right now for this amount of data across all the low-cost networks, and it's more than enough to cover even the most enthusiastic social media user, music streamer, and video downloader each month. Naturally, unlimited minutes and texts are also included, but so is EU roaming at no extra cost. That's a somewhat rare find these days. And there's no long-term contract as you pay on a rolling one-month basis for added flexibility.
Voxi SIM only: was
20GB now 60GB for £12 per month
Data: 60GB
Mins/Texts: Unlimited
Perks: free social media usage
Another superb option for the budget-conscious SIM only user, Voxi is tripling the amount of data on its 20GB plan right now. Not only is this a fantastic price for 60GB of data, but Voxi allows completely unlimited free access to social media apps so you can scroll to your heart's content without fear of excess charges. Voxi SIMs are on a 30-day rolling basis, too, so there's more flexibility if you want to cancel or upgrade.
