Students get 40GB of data for just £10 with this excellent GiffGaff SIM-only deal

Getting ready to head off to uni in September? The cheap SIM-only network GiffGaff is currently offering a superb promotion exclusively for students that's well worth considering if you're already thinking about those monthly bills.

For a limited time only, GiffGaff is doubling the allowance on its 20GB data plan up to a whopping 40GB while keeping the price at just £10 per month. With no contracts or hidden fees, this is currently one of the cheapest SIM-only deals on the market and an absolute steal if you're eligible.

For those who aren't fully clued up, GiffGaff operates as a sub-carrier on the greater O2 network so 5G coverage is generally excellent nationwide. You'll also get 5GB of international EU roaming data per month and completely free access to over 8,000 Wifi hotspots nationwide - including on the London Underground.

Note that this particular GiffGaff promotion is open to everybody with an ac.uk email address until the 30th of November. If you're not eligible, don't leave just yet - simply scroll down to the bottom of the page to see even more fantastic SIM-only deals from other networks that are open to all.

GiffGaff student SIM only deal

GiffGaff SIM only: £10 per month at GiffGaff

Data: 40GB

Mins/Texts: Unlimited

Perks: Roaming (up to 5GB) Budget-conscious students can take advantage of an awesome back to school SIM only deal at GiffGaff this week. This excellent network is generously doubling up the data on its superbly priced 20GB plan up to a whopping 40GB. Operating on the greater O2 network, GiffGaff offers fantastic coverage nationwide and access to over 9,000 free WiFi hotspots and up to 5GB of free EU roaming data. Note, however, that this promotion is eligible for students only and you'll need an active ac.uk email address to take advantage of it.

More excellent SIM only deals to consider

Smarty SIM only: £12 per month at Smarty

Data: 100GB

Mins/Texts: Unlimited

Perks: Free EU roaming (up to 12GB per month) Smarty's latest SIM-only deal is fantastic value for money as you get a massive 100GB of 5G data for £12 per month. It's the lowest price right now for this amount of data across all the low-cost networks, and it's more than enough to cover even the most enthusiastic social media user, music streamer, and video downloader each month. Naturally, unlimited minutes and texts are also included, but so is EU roaming at no extra cost. That's a somewhat rare find these days. And there's no long-term contract as you pay on a rolling one-month basis for added flexibility.