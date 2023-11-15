My favorite foldable phone ever is at its lowest price for a pre-Black Friday sale

Motorola has a pre-Black Friday deal on its newest Motorola Razr and Motorola Razr Plus phones, dropping the Razr to under $500 in the US. That makes this not only one of the best Black Friday phone deals you’ll find but also the best price I’ve seen on a foldable phone that’s actually worth buying and fun to own.

The Razr Plus is $699.99, its lowest price ever, and the Plus is totally worth the upgrade over the Razr, though both phones are stylish and fun. That huge cover display on the Razr Plus really makes it a device in its own class, a sort of mini communicator like we’ve never seen before in a smartphone. You need to try one to get the gist, but my Razr Plus review does enthuse about the benefits of the ultra-cool addition.

This deal will only last until November 19, or when supplies run out, so it's worth acting fast if you've been considering a foldable phone. We can't be sure Motorola will drop the price again a week later for Black Friday, so this may be the best price we see on these Razr phones all year.

The Motorola Razr and Razr Plus were already competitively priced against Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5, but this discount makes them an absolute steal. For around $700 you can have the coolest folding phone ever. That’s the price of bargain phones and flagship killers, not usually found on the best foldable clamshell phone you can buy.

Black Friday foldable phone deals

Motorola Razr (2023): was $699.99 now $499.99 at Amazon

The Motorola Razr was already the most affordable foldable phone worth buying, but this deal knocks $200 off that low price and brings the newest Razr to its lowest price ever, and the lowest price we've ever seen for a great foldable phone. Act fast, because this deal ends on November 19 or when the phone sells out. You'll want to nab your favorite color, though they all look great with that vegan leather finish.

Motorola Razr Plus (2023): was $999.99 now $699.99 at Amazon

The Motorola Razr Plus is the coolest looking foldable you can buy, and this discount makes it the best buy, as well. With a more functional cover display than any other foldable, it's like getting two phones in one. This price is the best we've ever seen on the Razr Plus, and brings it within striking distance of the base model Razr. If you were considering a foldable phone, there's no better time, since this deal ends on November 19 or when supplies sell out.

