Motorola's 2024 Edge mid-ranger is bigger, better, and more affordable

Motorola has officially revealed its new, mid-range smartphone: the Edge (2024), a device that shares a lot of similarities with l ast year’s mode l but does deliver a few key differences.

The most notable among these is the chipset as instead of MediaTek hardware, it gets a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC (system on a chipset). From the online benchmark tests we’ve seen, this chip won’t allow the Edge (2024) to outperform the 2023 version. It’s not a direct upgrade, but does deliver comparable performance.

It does give Motorola the opportunity to charge less for its device, specifically just $550. It's $50 cheaper than the previous generation, which Motorola is still charging $600 for.

If you want extra power, the Edge (2024) has RAM Boost, which turns unused storage left in your 256GB drive into virtual RAM. It normally has 8GB of memory, which should be fine for casual browsing. However, the boost tool can come in handy if you’re streaming a movie or playing a game.

The smartphone also has a bigger battery of 5,000mAh, which can last up to 36 hours on a single charge. What’s more, it supports 68W TurboPower fast charge, meaning you can plug it in for about 15 minutes to get “up to 50 percent battery life."

The Edge (2024) sports a similar design to the 2023 version, with one major difference. On the side, you will find a new Quick Button, which, according to Motorola, is a customizable button that can be connected to a specific app or function.

You can use it to launch Google Maps, access your Gmail account, or open your messaging app. Because of the Quick Button, Motorola Edge (2024) is a bit bigger than before, at 159.63 x 71.99 x 8.09 mm (6.28 x 2.83 x 0.3 inches).

There is one more unique feature we should mention. The 50 MP rear camera houses a Sony LYTIA 700C image sensor. Motorola claims in its announcement post that it allows the lens to absorb more light, letting it produce “stunning detailed images.” Supporting the camera is a combination of OIS (optical image stabilization) and Adaptive Stabilization, which work together to ensure photographs come out crystal clear. They “smooth involuntary hand motion.” Accompanying the main camera are a 13MP ultra wide-angle lens and a 32MP selfie option.

Availability

That’s all of the major updates that the Edge (2024) introduces. Everything else is a returning feature. It still sports a 6.6-inch pOLED Endless Edge Display, meaning the glass wraps around the body and the screen outputs a Full HD Plus (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) resolution image at a 144Hz refresh rate. You also have a pair of stereo speakers supporting Dolby Atmos enabling immersive audio.

The Motorola Edge (2024) launches on June 20 for $550 and will be available unlocked so you can pick your preferred carrier. Interested buyers can register for notifications to let you know when you can purchase the device. It’ll roll out to Canada within the coming months.

If you're looking for other options, be sure to check out TechRadar's list of the best Motorola phones for 2024.