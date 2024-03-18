Motorola Razr 2024: what we want to see

The Motorola Razr Plus 2023 (or Motorola Razr 40 Ultra as it’s called outside the US) is one of the very best foldable phones you can buy, and arguably an even better clamshell phone than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. So we’re highly anticipating the Motorola Razr 2024 line, likely to be headlined by the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 / Motorola Razr 50 Ultra.

We might not be waiting too much longer for these phones either, as there’s a good chance they’ll land around the middle of the year. You’ll find more information on the possible release date and price below, followed by other leaks – which currently include a detailed render of the Razr Plus 2024.

Then, underneath all that we’ve included a wish list of the things we want from the Motorola Razr 2024 line, to make these phones even better than their predecessors.

The Motorola Razr Plus 2023 (Image credit: Future / Philip Berne)

The Motorola Razr 2023 line was announced in early June of 2023, and the phones shipped later that month, so there’s a good chance we’ll see the Motorola Razr 2024 series in June of this year.

That said, the Motorola Razr 2022 landed in August of its release year, so Motorola doesn’t always stick with June. Still, until we hear otherwise June is our best guess.

As for what the Motorola Razr 2024 might cost, there’s no news on that yet, but for reference the Motorola Razr 2023 costs $699.99 / £799.99 / AU$999, while the Motorola Razr Plus 2023 costs $999.99 / £1,049.99 / AU$1,499. So we’d think pricing would be at roughly that level or higher.

Motorola Razr 2024: news and leaks

(Image credit: MSPowerUser)

We haven’t heard much about the Motorola Razr 2024 yet, but a render of what’s apparently the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 / Motorola Razr 50 Ultra has been leaked by MSPowerUser.

You can see this above, and it sports a similar design to the current model, complete with a dual-lens rear camera in the secondary screen, and a single-lens punch-hole camera in the foldable display. It’s shown in gray and apparently it has the codename Motorola Glory and the model number XT-2453-3.

This leak also mentions that the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 will apparently have improved battery life and performance thanks to a new Snapdragon chipset. The current model uses a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, so we’d expect at least a Gen 2 here but hopefully a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Motorola Razr 2024: what we want to see

Since the Motorola Razr Plus 2023 is the best current Razr model, and since we haven’t reviewed the vanilla variant, our wish list below is mostly focused on how we want to see the Plus model improved on, to make the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 the best Razr yet.

1. Better water resistance

The Motorola Razr Plus 2023 lacks real water resistance (Image credit: Future / Philip Berne)

The Motorola Razr 2023 line sports a water-repellent design, but no significant water resistance. So we’d worry about using these phones in heavy rain, and they have little chance of surviving a spill.

That’s unfortunate, especially when most expensive smartphones – including some rival foldable phones – do have a decent degree of water resistance. So we’d like to see significant improvements here for the Motorola Razr 2024 line.

2. A Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset

The Motorola Razr Plus 2023 has a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, which was a dated choice even at launch, especially given the high price of the phone. So we’d like the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

This is the most powerful Snapdragon smartphone chipset available currently, and is the obvious fit for the company’s flagship foldable phone.

3. Improved cameras

The Motorola Razr Plus 2023 doesn't have great cameras (Image credit: Future / Philip Berne)

In our Motorola Razr Plus 2023 review we described the cameras as “the weakest link in the Razr Plus' chain” and called the image processing “terrible.”

That’s a real shame, as is the lack of a telephoto lens. So for the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 we’d love to see a telephoto lens added, but more than that we want improvements to the main and ultra-wide snapper. Particularly when it comes to processing.

4. A longer-lasting battery

The Motorola Razr Plus 2023 has a 3,800mAh battery, which is rather small for a phone with a 6.9-inch screen.

Small batteries are a problem with most foldable phones, but it’s something we’d like to see Motorola try and address.

In our review, we found that we couldn’t quite make it through a full day with the Motorola Razr Plus 2023. So at a minimum we want all day battery life from the Motorola Razr Plus 2024.

The Motorola Razr Plus 2023 is only getting 3 years of Android updates (Image credit: Future / Philip Berne)

Motorola is only promising three years of Android updates for the Razr Plus 2023, and that’s just not enough for an expensive phone, especially now that the likes of the Google Pixel 8 and the Samsung Galaxy S24 come with the promise of seven years of updates.

We expect the Pixel Fold 2, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will also come with this promise, so we’d really like to see Motorola match those rivals.