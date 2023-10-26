Verizon's latest deal gets you four iPhone 14 Plus handsets with a plan for just $120/mo

It's not even Black Friday yet but Verizon has already debuted what's likely to be one of the strongest iPhone deals this year.

For a limited time only, you can bundle in four iPhone 14 Plus handsets alongside a Welcome Unlimited plan for $120. Yep, that's four devices and four unlimited data lines for just $40 per phone. Is it a niche deal? Yes, but it's definitely one of the better options out there for data-hungry families on a budget.

For example, paying for these devices and lines individually would come to around $100 per phone - and that's without paying for the associated perks and options that Verizon's new 'myPlan' system offers. Even though this year's Black Friday deals are just around the corner now, this could be a good option to consider if you're looking to switch out your plan to something more cost-effective.

iPhone 14 Plus deal at Verizon

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: get four devices with an unlimited data plan for $120 per month

Verizon's latest promotion offers four iPhone 14 Plus handsets for just $40 each - and that's with a line on an unlimited data plan. Yes, the bundled plan is the carrier's more basic 'Unlimited Welcome' tier but this is still an amazing offer. Previously, an iPhone 14 Plus bundled with a single line would have cost close to $100 by itself so you get some incredible savings here.

A pretty awesome family bundle option

No trade-in required

Basic unlimited plan tier

iPhone 15 Plus is currently a fantastic choice

The plan that's being bundled in the iPhone 14 Plus here is the Welcome Unlimited plan, which is Verizon's more budget-friendly option. In our eyes, it's not the best Verizon plan for most users, but you still get unlimited data, texts, calls, and full access to the Verizon standard 5G network where applicable. The only thing you miss out on is mobile hotspot allowance and 'premium' data; both of which are featured on the pricier Unlimited Plus and Unlimited Ultra plans.

For the device, you get the latest iPhone 14 Plus, which is essentially an upscaled version of the standard iPhone 14. Despite traditionally being one of the least popular devices in the range, last year's Plus model is a fantastic buy in its own right. Not only is it still a powerful device (sharing the same chip as the iPhone 14), but the bigger display and battery make it arguably a more usable device than its smaller sibling. Yes, it's a little dated now since the iPhone 15 has moved on to a 'notchless' design, but it's otherwise very similar to the more recent models.You can check out our full iPhone 14 Plus review if you want to know more about the device.

If you're interested in waiting it out until November, then we'd also recommend bookmarking our bespoke Black Friday Verizon deals and Black Friday iPhone deals pages, both of which will be regularly updated with plenty more choices.

