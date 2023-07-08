The latest iPhone 15 Pro rumor reveals another unique color is on the way

We've got our second iPhone 15 color rumor of the week, and it sounds as though Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max handsets are going to come in a "unique dark blue color that has a gray tone" – and we've got a picture mockup too.

This comes from seasoned tipster Unknownz21 together with MacRumors, and is apparently based on information from inside Apple. The new shade is said to have been designed alongside the titanium materials upgrade rumored for this year.

As per the leak, the new blue color "will have a brushed finish that is unlike the stainless steel that Apple has had in the past". As we've previously reported, the switch to titanium for the Pro model phones could mean the handsets end up being lighter.

The word is that this dark-blue-with-gray color is similar to, but not exactly like, the blue used on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. This time around though, the shade is said to be darker and with more gray in it – so make of that what you will.

Testing, testing...

Remember that nothing is certain in the realm of rumors: Unknownz21 has also said that this could be a test color configuration that Apple doesn't end up using, so perhaps don't fall in love with this particular shade until it's been made official.

What's more, the same sources report that there's no red or crimson shade in the pipeline, which is another rumor we heard this week. This blue color is instead going to be accompanied by silver, space gray, and titanium gray it would seem.

If you're starting to lose track don't worry, because we've put together a comprehensive guide to all the iPhone 15 colors that you can look forward to later this year. As usual, the options will be different on the Pro models compared to the standard and Plus phones.

Assuming Apple sticks to its usual schedule, all four new handsets should be arriving at some point in September. We've already had a host of leaks and rumors, including a prediction that substantial battery capacity upgrades are on the way.