Entire iPhone 15 lineup tipped for serious battery life upgrades

Over the past year, we’ve heard all manner of rumors concerning the iPhone 15 design, iPhone 15 specs, and iPhone 15 price, but speculation around the phone’s battery credentials hasn’t been so forthcoming.

Now, though, we’re hearing that the iPhone 15 family will feature significantly larger batteries across the board, meaning the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max could last much longer than their respective iPhone 14 predecessors.

This rumor comes from an alleged Foxconn worker who, speaking to ITHome, claims that the iPhone 15 will feature an 18% larger battery, the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro a 14% larger battery, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max a 12% larger battery.

If you’re interested in the actual numbers, we’ve detailed the rumored battery capacities of each iPhone 15 model below:

iPhone 15 : 3,877mAh (vs 3,279mAh on iPhone 14)

: 3,877mAh (vs 3,279mAh on iPhone 14) iPhone 15 Plus : 4,912mAh (vs 4,325mAh on iPhone 14 Plus)

: 4,912mAh (vs 4,325mAh on iPhone 14 Plus) iPhone 15 Pro : 3,650mAh (vs 3,200mAh on iPhone 14 Pro)

: 3,650mAh (vs 3,200mAh on iPhone 14 Pro) iPhone 15 Pro Max: 4,852mAh (vs 4,323mAh on iPhone 14 Pro Max)

As mentioned, this is the first real battery rumor we’ve heard regarding the iPhone 15 line, though that’s not to say it lacks plausibility. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are tipped to inherit the A16 Bionic chip used by the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max – which should bring familiar efficiency improvements – while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will almost certainly benefit from an even-more-efficient A17 Bionic chipset.

Image 1 of 4 iPhone 15 Pro render commissioned by 9to5Mac (Image credit: 9to5Mac) iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max renders commissioned by 9to5Mac (Image credit: 9to5Mac) iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max renders commissioned by 9to5Mac (Image credit: 9to5Mac) iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max renders commissioned by 9to5Mac (Image credit: 9to5Mac)

Incidentally, we have heard that Apple is working on a reverse wireless charging feature for the iPhone 15 line, and if true, the iPhone 15 Pro will be able to wirelessly charge other Apple gadgets, where the iPhone 14 Pro can’t. Coupled with improved battery life, this feature could further widen the gap between Apple’s next standard and Pro iPhones.

It’s also worth reiterating here that, following new EU regulations, every phone in the iPhone 15 lineup is expected to get a USB-C port, meaning you won’t be able to use your existing Apple Lightning cables to juice them up.

And finally, in the same ITHome report, Foxconn employees have reportedly claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will ship with 256GB of storage as standard. In other words, Apple will be dropping the 128GB base storage configuration for both of its upcoming Pro models, with the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus expected to retain their predecessor’s respective configuration options.

We’ve heard this rumor once before, but its repetition so close to the iPhone 15 line’s presumed September launch adds further weight to its accuracy.