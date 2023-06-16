iPhone 15 specs predictions: everything we expect to see from every model

Every year, details about Apple's upcoming iPhones are extensively leaked – so much so that we often have a good idea of what to expect from each new device, long before they’re actually announced.

This year has been no exception. Even though we’re not expecting to hear about the iPhone 15 and its siblings in an official capacity until September, we’ve already heard plenty of rumors about the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max (which might yet be called the iPhone 15 Ultra).

While we can’t be certain of anything about these phones just yet, we imagine much of what we’ve heard will be accurate – particularly given the level of corroboration among leakers – so below, we've collated all the likely specs for each upcoming iPhone.

iPhone 15

The iPhone 15 is sure to be more powerful than the iPhone 14 (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone 15 specs (rumored) Display: 6.1-inch OLED Resolution: 1179 x 2556 pixels Refresh rate: 60Hz Chipset: A16 Bionic Rear cameras: 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide Front camera: 12MP RAM: 6GB Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Battery: ≈3,279mAh

The iPhone 15 will probably have the same chipset as the iPhone 14 Pro if leaks are to be believed, namely an A16 Bionic. While that’s not new, it is an upgrade on the A15 Bionic found in the standard iPhone 14.

That will likely be joined by 6GB of RAM, and a choice of 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage. That’s all the same as the iPhone 14.

We’re not expecting changes to the core screen specs either, with a 6.1-inch OLED display of around 1179 x 2556 rumored, along with a 60Hz refresh rate – though it will apparently have a Dynamic Island rather than a notch this time.

While we haven’t heard much about the battery, that will probably also be similar to last year, at around 3,279mAh. However, it will probably charge via USB-C, rather than Lightning, which is a big change for Apple.

The camera could also get an upgrade, with a new 48MP main sensor inherited from the iPhone 14 Pro. That would replace the 12MP sensor of its predecessor, but will likely once again be joined by a 12MP ultra-wide and 12MP selfie camera.

iPhone 15 Plus

The iPhone 15 Plus should have a newer chipset than the 14 Plus (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone 15 Plus specs (rumored) Display: 6.7-inch OLED Resolution: 1284 x 2778 pixels Refresh rate: 60Hz Chipset: A16 Bionic Rear cameras: 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide Front camera: 12MP RAM: 6GB Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Battery: ≈4,323mAh

The iPhone 15 Plus will likely follow in its predecessor’s footsteps, in that it will be a bigger alternative to the standard iPhone 15.

As with the iPhone 15, leaks suggest that the main spec upgrades will be applied to the camera, namely a 48MP main sensor instead of a 12MP one (albeit with the former still joined by a 12MP ultra-wide and a 12MP selfie camera, like on the iPhone 14 Plus). Similarly, there will be a new-but-not-that-new chipset, in the form of the A16 Bionic, which has already been used by the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

Beyond that, the specs largely sound similar to the current model, based on the rumors we’ve heard so far. That means 6GB of RAM, a choice of 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage, a battery of roughly 4,323mAh, and a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a resolution of around 1284 x 2778.

The iPhone 15 Plus will, however, probably have a Dynamic Island rather than a notch, and a USB-C port rather than a Lightning port.

iPhone 15 Pro

The iPhone 15 Pro could be a big upgrade on the 14 Pro (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone 15 Pro specs (rumored) Display: 6.1-inch OLED Resolution: 1179 x 2556 pixels Refresh rate: Adaptive 1-120Hz Chipset: A17 Bionic Rear cameras: 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom Front camera: 12MP RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery: ≈3,200mAh

The iPhone 15 Pro could get some substantial spec upgrades, headlined by a new A17 Bionic chipset, which reportedly has a 20% more powerful CPU than its predecessor. We’ve also heard that it might have 8GB of RAM, up from 6GB in the iPhone 14 Pro.

We haven’t heard much about the battery, and wouldn’t be surprised if it’s similar to before, meaning around 3,200mAh. But the new chipset is reportedly a lot more efficient, so it could go further.

It will probably also charge differently, with a USB-C port rather than a Lightning port, and we’re hearing that Apple will offer high 40Gbps data transfer speeds. The iPhone 15 Pro might also offer reverse wireless charging for the first time on an iPhone.

Storage is likely to once again start at 128GB and top out at 1TB, though, and the screen might once again be a 6.1-inch 1179 x 2556 OLED one with a 1-120Hz variable refresh rate.

We’re also expecting similar cameras again, likely meaning a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP telephoto (with 3x optical zoom), and 12MP selfie camera. That said, one report points to a new ‘state-of-the-art’ Sony sensor being used, so some significant camera upgrades remain a possibility.

iPhone 15 Ultra / iPhone 15 Pro Max

The iPhone 15 Ultra could have better cameras than the 14 Pro Max (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Swipe to scroll horizontally iPhone 15 Ultra specs (rumored) Display: 6.7-inch OLED Resolution: 1290 x 2796 pixels Refresh rate: Adaptive 1-120Hz Chipset: A17 Bionic Rear cameras: 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 12MP telephoto with 6x variable zoom Front camera: 12MP dual-lens RAM: 8GB Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery: 4,323mAh+

The iPhone 15 Ultra or the iPhone 15 Pro Max is set to be the top model in the iPhone 15 line (with sources disagreeing on which of those names it will have).

In some ways, it should be like the iPhone 15 Pro, with leaks pointing to the same powerful new A17 Bionic chipset and 8GB of RAM – both of which would be upgrades on the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

It’s also expected to have a USB-C port with support for fast 40Gbps data transfer speeds, along possibly with reverse wireless charging.

But in a lot of other ways it could be even more high-end than the iPhone 15 Pro. For example, the iPhone 15 Ultra might have a starting storage capacity of 256GB, rather than 128GB.

Plus, it might have a screen that’s not just bigger and higher resolution than the 15 Pro (likely at 6.7 inches and 1290 x 2796), but also possibly brighter, with leaker ShrimpApplePro suggesting that this phone might be able to reach 2,500 nits, up from 2,000 nits on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which would make it the brightest phone screen on the planet by current standards.

Its refresh rate could be a variable one of between 1-120Hz like last year, but its battery might be bigger (though exactly how much bigger hasn’t been leaked). For reference, the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 4,323mAh battery.

The cameras could also get an upgrade, both compared to its predecessor and the rest of the iPhone 15 line. According to leaks, the Ultra could get a periscope camera (allowing for likely around a 6x optical zoom rather than the 3x offered by the 14 Pro Max). In fact, it might even have a variable zoom lens, meaning it's camera could move between different optical zoom levels.

The phone could also get a new larger (but still 48MP) Sony sensor for the main camera, and a dual-lens front-facing camera.