iPhone Christmas gift ideas: 14 festive deals at Amazon, Argos, John Lewis and more

The November sales season is over for another year, but with Christmas fast approaching, retailers including Amazon, Argos and John Lewis are continuing to offer big discounts on all manner of tech products.

Given the sheer number of iPhone users in the UK (sorry, Android fans), iPhone-related products prove particularly popular in the run-up to the festive period. So in this guide, we’ve rounded up 14 great iPhone device and accessory deals that should help alleviate your Christmas shopping stress.

We’ve separated the below deals into sections, so if you’ve already got an iPhone (or are shopping for somebody who has one), skip to the accessories roundup. Oh, and if you'd rather grab a bargain after Christmas, check out our Boxing Day sales hub.

iPhone device deals

iPhone 12: was £549 now £449 at Very

The iPhone 12 is no longer the flashiest iPhone on the block, but for under £450 at Very right now, it remains an excellent value choice. For that price, you'll get a capable A14 Bionic chipset, a colourful OLED display, a decent 12MP main camera and 5G connectivity (with a compatible SIM). You won't find the iPhone 12 cheaper anywhere else, which perhaps explains why, at the time of writing, Very only has the black model left in stock. John Lewis is offering the same deal, but it looks as though stock is limited there, too.

iPhone 12: was £549 now £499 at Argos

If iPhone 12 stock runs dry at Very and John Lewis (see the deal block above), Argos is also offering a deal on Apple's 2020 standard model. You'll have to pay £50 more, but Argos has a wider array of colours left in stock.

iPhone 13: was £599 now £549 at Amazon

Now that the iPhone 15 has been released, both Amazon and Apple have cut the upfront cost of the still-great iPhone 13 by over £100 – but Amazon's £151 discount is the better offer of the two. The 128GB model was already reduced by £100 following the release of the iPhone 14, so it's an even better mid-range option now for those who don't mind skipping out on a few of the latest features. Incidentally, while Amazon's price is better than Apple's, the latter operates its own trade-in program that can be used to knock a few further pounds off the upfront cost of a new device (useful if you've got an existing iPhone model to dispose of).

iPhone SE (2022): was £499 now £429 at Argos

If you're simply looking for a capable iPhone to tide you over for the next few years, then this iPhone SE (2022) deal at Argos could be for you. With the iPhone 13 mini now dead and buried, the iPhone SE (2022) is essentially the best small phone that's still available from Apple. Its design may be outdated, but the internal specs remain strong. You can pick up the phone for just £429 at Argos right now, which is a better price than you'll find at Amazon, John Lewis and Currys.

iPhone 14: was £699 now £649 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked a record-high £50 off the price of Apple's standard iPhone 14, but we think this is only a deal worth considering if you desperately want this phone's satellite connectivity capabilities. If you're simply looking for a capable iPhone at a cut price, then the iPhone 13 (which is down to just £549 at Amazon right now) is pretty much the same phone as the iPhone 14, but cheaper. Their designs are identical, their cameras are (almost) identical and their chipsets are separated by just one generation – which, in Apple terms, means next to nothing. That said, Amazon's device-only price is a good one, and if you do want this phone on a device-plus-plan deal, then O2 is offering up to £108 off several plans until December 6.

iPhone 14 Plus: was £799 now £749 at Amazon

Amazon also has the larger iPhone 14 Plus available at a cut price right now. We're less critical of this phone given its mightily impressive battery credentials and gorgeous, Pro Max-sized screen, and there's also no iPhone 13 Plus to directly compare it to. You'll get the Dynamic Island and a 48MP camera from the more expensive iPhone 15 Plus, but if you can forgo those features, then the iPhone 14 Plus for £749 is a strong deal. John Lewis is currently offering the same deal, but stock is limited.

iPhone accessory deals

Casetify: 10% off all iPhone cases

Casetify cases top our list of the best iPhone 15 cases for stand-out style, and the manufacturer is offering 10% off all iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max cases when you sign up to the Casetify mailing list (which is handy, because these are some pricey accessories). Don't have an iPhone 15? The 10% discount applies to all other cases, too.

Mujjo: up to 50% off iPhone accessories

Apple's leather iPhone accessories are stylish but pricey, so it's worth looking elsewhere for high-grade iPhone protection. Luxury case manufacturer Mujjo is currently offering up to 50% off its wide range of iPhone accessories, with savings to be taken advantage of right now on iPhone 13 cases, iPhone 12 cases, iPhone 11 cases, AirTag holders and touchscreen gloves.

Gritin iPhone stand: was £12.99 now £6.99 at Amazon

If you're keen to make your iPhone a more work-ready part of your desk setup, then Gritin's aluminium iPhone stand is worth considering. It's on sale at Amazon for almost half price right now, and although the product listing suggests that it's only compatible with the iPhone 13 Pro Max and older, reviewers have clarified that the stand works just fine with newer models, too.

Apple AirTag (single): was £35 now £29 at Amazon

In today’s mile-a-minute world, it can be easy to lose track of the small things – and we mean that literally, as well as metaphorically. Apple’s AirTags are a great way to keep tabs on the whereabouts of your seemingly anthropomorphic keys, wallet, or suitcase, and Amazon has the single-pack at just £29 right now.

Apple AirTags (four-pack): was £119 now £95 at Amazon

If you're partial to losing multiple important things at any one time (and let's face it, who isn't?), Amazon continues to discount the Apple AirTags four-pack in the UK. We haven't seen this product lower than since May 2022, so we'd suggest acting on this offer quickly.

Apple USB-C to Lightning cable: was £19 now £15 at Amazon

It's always handy to have a spare iPhone charging cable in your work bag, and this particular model will let you juice up any iPhone released prior to the iPhone 15 using any USB-C power source. If you do own a USB-C-equipped iPhone 15, though, you can still use this cable to reverse charge any generation of AirPods whose charging case uses Lightning rather than USB-C, without needing to reach for a charger. Neat!