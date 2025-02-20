Forget the iPhone 16e, if you want a budget iPhone deal head on over to Visible and get a free iPhone 13

The prepaid carrier Visible Wireless has just launched an incredible clearance deal on the iPhone 13 - a device that still holds up great for 2025 if you're on a budget.

For a limited time, new customers at the carrier can use the code SWEETDEAL at checkout when they buy an annual Visible Plus plan to score this flagship on the house.

The Visible Plus plan costs $395 so there's a hefty sum to pay upfront here. When you average that out for a full year, however, you're paying just $33/mo for a plan that features unlimited mobile hotspot, 720p video streaming, and a healthy 50GB of super-speedy priority data on the Verizon Wideband 5G network. This is easily one of the best value cheap cell phone plans on the market right now if you're looking for a proper unlimited plan on a budget.

Visible's iPhone flash sale is live

Visible Wireless: buy a year of Visible Plus, get a free iPhone 13

New members at Visible Wireless can use the code SWEETDEAL to score themselves a free iPhone 13 when they buy a yearly Visible Plus plan. At $395 for a whole year, the Visible Plus plan was already incredible value but this new deal really cements it as the budget choice for thrifty iPhone users right now. Note, however, that this is a clearance deal so don't expect stock to last long.

See more: check out all of today's deals at Visible Wireless

The iPhone 13 is definitely an older device now but it does still hold fine for 2025 if you don't mind missing out on a few of the latest bells and whistles. The chipset, display, and camera are all still great and you'll also get at least 3 years of software updates down the line.

Generally speaking, I'd say that's more than enough to recommend this particular deal - especially since the new iPhone 16e comes in at an eye-watering $599. The new model has a better chipset and a more modern design - but is it a budget iPhone at nearly $600? I'd prefer to go with the iPhone 13 and save some cash, personally.

You can check out our main Visible deals page for more ways to save at this excellent carrier. Alternatively, head on over to our best iPhone deals roundup to see this week's recommendations on other Apple devices.