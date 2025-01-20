Not sold on the Galaxy S25? You can get the Google Pixel 9 for just $399 at Mint Mobile

While all eyes are on the upcoming Samsung Unpacked event and the likely release of the Galaxy S25 series, other phones are just as worthy of your attention if you're an Android fan. Take the excellent Google Pixel 9, for example, which is available for the incredibly low price of just $399 (was $799) at the prepaid carrier Mint Mobile.

Right now, this is just about the best deal you'll find anywhere on this flagship device, which features an excellent chipset and camera, and a host of AI features that are sure to compete with anything that Samsung has planned.

What makes this Mint Mobile deal so good is that it's a straight upfront discount with none of the usual trade-in criteria needed. While you will need a new plan (this deal is available to new customers only), you can also stack the discounted phone on top of another seasonal deal at Mint Mobile right now that gets you a full year of unlimited data for just $180. Averaging out to just $15 per month, this is half of what you'd usually pay for the plan.

Google Pixel 9 deal at Mint Mobile

Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $399, plus one year of unlimited data for $180 at Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile's current promotion on the Google Pixel 9 is one of the best prepaid phone deals you'll find anywhere right now. For a limited time only, you can get a massive $400 discount on this excellent flagship as well as one full year of unlimited data for just $15/mo. Overall, this is a great plan and phone combo, although note that the Pixel 9 did briefly go down to just $299 over Black Friday. Still, this is an amazing deal and one that's hard to beat.

There is an added incentive to pick this one up relatively soon if you're interested as the half-price unlimited plan deal expires in a few days. The discount on the Google Pixel 9 will most likely stick around but you'll be missing that extra $180 saving that really makes this one of the best prepaid plan deals on the market right now.

If you're interested in seeing what else is available this week, I recommend heading on over to our main cell phone deals page for promotions on Apple, Samsung, and phones from other leading brands.