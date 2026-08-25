The best Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL plans in Australia for August 2026

Pre-orders for Google’s new Pixel 11 range have now wrapped up, with most retailer offers and deals finished, and you can now get your hands on them immediately.

All three Pixel 11 bar-style phones get a newly redesigned camera bump, along with brand-new LED notification lights within the flash module called ‘HiLight’. They also get a new Tensor G6, and now all start with 12GB of RAM — a decrease from the 16GB RAM that the base Pro models had in last year’s Pixels.

Like many flagship releases thus far, the Google flagships have higher starting prices compared to their predecessors — like AU$1,499 for the base Pixel 11 — although thankfully storage options now start at 256GB instead of 128GB in last year’s handsets.

If you're keen to get one of Google's latest smartphones, then understandably, paying one off in monthly instalments will likely be a popular option, instead of paying the full amount outright.

If you’re going the telco route, you’ll be pleased to hear that most of their pre-order specials have been extended to as late as October, with savings of up to AU$1,000. We’ve compared all the deals on offer and have highlighted the best ones below.

Best Pixel 11 plans

(Image credit: Google)

The best overall Pixel 11 plan

Google Pixel 11 | Vodafone Small Plan | 65GB data | 24 months | AU$76.20 p/m After skipping the Pixel 10 last year, Vodafone is offering a AU$650 handset discount on the base Pixel 11, an extra AU$100 off for a sitewide discount on Android phones, and a AU$13p/m discount on the 65GB Small Plan for the first 12 months, all coming together to make this the cheapest telco deal. The plan includes unlimited national calls and texts, unlimited international texts and you can use your same plan when overseas for an extra AU$5 per day. This offer ends on September 30, though the AU$100 off ends earlier on September 7. Minimum cost: AU$794 | Total cost over 24 months: AU$1,984.80 Read more Read less ▼

The best premium Pixel 11 plan

Google Pixel 11 | Vodafone Medium Plan | 220GB data | 24 months | AU$86.20 p/m For an extra AU$10p/m, you can get the same discounted handset but with a whopping 220GB of mobile data. The key difference here is that you also get unlimited international calls to selected destinations, making this the better option if you need global communication. Minimum cost: AU$804 | Total cost over 24 months: AU$2,224.80 Read more Read less ▼

Compare Pixel 11 plans

Best Pixel 11 Pro plans

(Image credit: Future/Lance Ulanoff)

Google Pixel 11 Pro (256GB) | Optus Small Choice Plus Plan | 60GB | 24 months | AU$96.19p/m Vodafone isn’t selling the 6.3-inch Pixel 11 Pro, so Optus is your best option to get the handset. The telco is discounting it by AU$500 and its Small Choice Plus Plan is currently AU$20p/m off for the first 12 months. The plan includes unlimited national calls and texts and 5GB of daily roaming for an extra AU$5 per day. If you want more mobile data, you can opt for the Medium Choice Plus Plan for an extra AU$10 with 240GB. This offer runs until October 6. Minimum cost: AU$1,389 | Total cost over 24 months: AU$2,548.56 Read more Read less ▼

Compare Pixel 11 Pro plans

Best Pixel 11 Pro XL plans

The best Pixel 11 Pro XL plan overall

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL (256GB) | Optus Small Choice Plus Plan | 60GB | 24 months | AU$85.78p/m Thanks to a AU$1,000 handset discount, the larger 6.8-inch Google Pixel 11 Pro XL is cheaper than its smaller sibling above when you sign up for a 12-, 24- or 36-month plan with Optus. When paired with the AU$20p/m discount on the first 12 months of the Optus Small Choice Plus Plan, this option also beats Vodafone’s offer by around AU$5p/m. This offer runs until September 6. Minimum cost: AU$1,139 | Total cost over 24 months: AU$2,298.72 Read more Read less ▼

The best premium Pixel 11 Pro XL plan

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL (256GB) | Optus Medium Choice Plus Plan | 240GB | 24 months | AU$95.78p/m For an extra AU$10p/m, you can get the same discounted handset but with a whopping 240GB of mobile data. The key difference here is that you also get unlimited international calls and texts to 35 destinations, making this the better option if you need global communication. Minimum cost: AU$1,149 | Total cost over 24 months: AU$2,538.72 Read more Read less ▼

Compare Pixel 11 Pro XL plans

Outright Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL deals

Spending up to AU$2,299 in one go on a phone isn't viable for everyone, but if you can swing it, you will end up saving more in the long run. The Pixel lineup also often gets regular discounts — sometimes even just a few months after launch (like the Black Friday sales). If that’s the route you're looking to explore, we recommend pairing your new phone with one of our best SIM-only plans to keep costs down.

Multiple retailers stock the Pixel 11 lineup, with some stores running their own discounts at various times of the year. This gives you plenty of options for purchasing any of the Pixel 11 and 11 Pro models outright, and you can compare retailers’ prices in the widget below:

What’s new with the Google Pixel 11 lineup?

Google has kept its four-phone lineup this year, comprising the standard Google Pixel 11, the Google Pixel 11 Pro and larger Pro XL, and Google's premium foldable, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. What are the new worthwhile features and how do they compare? Here's a quick breakdown.

Let's start with the Tensor G6 chipset that powers the entire range of new Pixel 11 phones. This is a direct upgrade to the previous G5 chip, boasting a 20% faster CPU, 50% faster TPU and a 20% improvement in power efficiency. That means faster overall performance, a more efficient battery and speedier processing for AI features.

(Image credit: Future/Lance Ulanoff)

Google phones have always been good for photos, too, and that theme continues with the Pixel 11 range. The base Pixel and the Pro Fold can now zoom in 30x (up from 20x), while the Pro and Pro XL get a whopping 120x zoom, up from 100x in last year’s handsets, thanks in part to a new 48MP telephoto sensor (that also has a 30% increase in light sensitivity.

You also get a new Magic Capture feature, which uses AI to automatically pull the best individual frames from video recordings as high-res HDR photos. You can also choose to reduce heavy photo processing or emulate retro camera styles with the new Camera Looks feature.

One notable feature is HiLight: a multi-colour LED light array in the Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL’s camera flash module that glows when Gemini is activated or lights up with a chosen colour assigned to a specific contact.

Altogether, there are some decent upgrades across the new Pixel 11 lineup. With frequent discounts, you could come away with an awesome new phone at a great price, too.

Google Pixel 11 and 11 Pro specs comparison