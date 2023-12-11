Don’t miss these two great Google Pixel phone deals while stocks last

While a smartphone might be an extravagant gift to get someone for Christmas, I’ve spotted two Google Pixel deals that are rather compelling, especially if you’re looking to get yourself a present in the form of a new phone. Right now in the US, you can get the Google Pixel 8 for $549 at Amazon, which is a big drop from the phone’s retail price of $699. And while the UK lacks a great Pixel 8 deal, you can get the rather good Google Pixel 7a for £379 at Amazon, in a bundle that also throws in a 30W charger.

As you’ll see in our Google Pixel 8 review , we rather liked this pure Android phone. It builds upon its predecessor by offering a 120Hz display with improved brightness and comes with the Tensor G3 chipset that powers a whole host of AI features, inducing the new Magic Editor that uses AI to let you recompose a photo. For its retail price, we were impressed by the Pixel 8, but with $150 sliced off, it’s a bargain for a phone that only came out in October.

You’ll note in our Google Pixel 7a review, that this phone is slightly longer in the tooth and lacks some flagship features. But with a 90Hz display, solid camera performance, and access to the Tensor G2 chipset, the Pixel 7a is no slouch and has plenty of smart features. We suggested buyers wait until it dropped in price – well with £70 off, now’s the time to buy.

Two great Google Pixel early Christmas deals

Google Pixel 8 (128GB): was $699 now $549 on Amazon US

The Google Pixel 8 impressed during review, showing that you don't need the Pro's adaptive refresh rate display and telephoto camera to offer an excellent all-around experience. This early Christmas deal knocks $150 the Pixel 8 across both the 128GB model and the 256GB storage model.

Google Pixel 7a (128GB): was £449 now £379 on Amazon UK

The Pixel 7a enjoys the same powerful Tensor G2 chip as the rest of the Pixel 7 series and the top-tier Pixel Fold, while delivering the most affordable price of the entire Pixel portfolio, now £70 cheaper.

