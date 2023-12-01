Holiday gift ideas for iPhone users: 17 festive deals at Amazon, Best Buy, and more

The Black Friday deals season is over for another year, but with the holidays fast approaching, retailers including Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart are continuing to offer big discounts on all manner of tech products.

iPhone-related deals regular feature among the pre-Christmas sales, and in this guide, we’ve rounded up 17 great device and accessory offers that should help alleviate your festive shopping stress.

We’ve separated the below deals into sections, so if you’ve already got an iPhone (or are shopping for somebody who has one), skip to the accessories roundup.

iPhone device deals

iPhone 13 (refurbished): was $544.49 now $449 at Walmart

The iPhone 13 is no longer on sale as new at the likes of Walmart or Best Buy (at least not for a better price than Apple is offering right now), but the former retailer does have a series of "professionally refurbished" models available at a hefty discount. Per Walmart's own description, its refurbished products are in very good condition, and only show minimal signs of wear (such as light scratches), so we think this iPhone 13 deal is absolutely worth considering. In any case, you'll get a 90-day warranty, so if you're not happy with the quality of product you receive, simply send it back.

iPhone 13: was $699 now $599 at Apple

Good news: Apple itself has cut the upfront cost of its 2021 flagship phone by a further $100. The iPhone 13 was already reduced by $100 following the release of the iPhone 14 last year. But now that the iPhone 15 is out, it's even better value than before. Apple also operates its own trade-in program that can be used to knock a few further bucks off the upfront cost of a new device (useful if you've got an existing iPhone model to dispose of).

iPhone 13 Pro (refurbished): was $689.95 now $599.95 at Walmart

As with the standard iPhone 13, Walmart is also offering a good deal on refurbished iPhone 13 Pro models. Given that Apple's 2021 flagship was discontinued in 2023, box-fresh versions of the iPhone 13 Pro are extremely hard to come by these days. So under $600 for an unlocked model in "very good condition" is absolutely a deal worth considering. This phone cost $999 at launch, and it remains an excellent premium handset thanks to its A15 Bionic chipset, adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and strong battery life. In fact, the iPhone 13 Pro an objectively better phone than the newer (and more expensive) iPhone 14.

iPhone SE (2022): was $379.99 now $149 at Walmart

If you're simply looking for a capable iPhone to tide you over for the next few years, then Walmart's excellent iPhone SE (2022) deal could be for you. With the iPhone 13 mini now dead and buried, the iPhone SE (2022) is essentially the best small phone that's still available from Apple. Its design may be outdated, but the internal specs remain strong. You can pick up the phone for just $149 right now through Walmart's Straight Talk partnership.

iPhone 14: was $729.99 now $679.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has knocked a record-high £50 off the price of Apple's standard iPhone 14, but you'll have to activate the device today in order to qualify for the saving. What's more, we think this is only a deal worth considering if you desperately want the iPhone 14's satellite connectivity capabilities. If you're simply looking for a capable iPhone at a cut price, then the iPhone 13 (which is now discounted at Apple) is pretty much the same phone as the iPhone 14, but cheaper. Their designs are identical, their cameras are (almost) identical and their chipsets are separated by just one generation – which, in Apple terms, means next to nothing.

iPhone 14 Plus: was $829.99 now $779.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy also has the larger iPhone 14 Plus available at a cut price right now, but again, you'll have to activate the device immediately in order to qualify for the saving. We're less critical of the iPhone 14 Plus given its mightily impressive battery credentials and gorgeous, Pro Max-sized screen, and there's also no iPhone 13 Plus to directly compare it to. You'll get the Dynamic Island and a 48MP camera from the more expensive iPhone 15 Plus, but if you can forgo those features, then the iPhone 14 Plus for $779.99 is a strong offer.

iPhone 14 Pro: was $999 now $899 at Walmart

If you'd rather pay for the device in full, Walmart has both the silver and gold variants of the iPhone 14 Pro at just $899 right now, although you'll need to open up a plan with the retailer's exclusive carrier partner, Straight Talk, to benefit from the saving. Still, $899 is a better deal than you'll find anywhere else for the iPhone 14 Pro at present.

iPhone accessory deals

Casetify: 10% off all iPhone cases

Casetify cases top our list of the best iPhone 15 cases for stand-out style, and the manufacturer is offering 10% off all iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max cases when you sign up to the Casetify mailing list (which is handy, because these are some pricey accessories). Don't have an iPhone 15? The 10% discount applies to all other cases, too.

Mujjo: up to 50% off iPhone accessories

Apple's leather iPhone accessories are stylish but pricey, so it's worth looking elsewhere for high-grade iPhone protection. Luxury case manufacturer Mujjo is currently offering up to 50% off its wide range of iPhone accessories, with savings to be taken advantage of right now on iPhone 13 cases, iPhone 12 cases, iPhone 11 cases, AirTag holders and touchscreen gloves.

Omoton iPhone stand: was $17.99 now $8.79 at Amazon

If you're keen to make your iPhone a more work-ready part of your desk setup, Omoton's aluminium iPhone stand is worth considering. It's on sale at Amazon for less than half price right now, and although we haven't tested this stand for ourselves, Amazon reviewers seem confident that it does a stellar job of supporting all smartphone sizes (right up to the iPhone 15 Pro Max).

iWalk magnetic iPhone stand: was $19.99 now $13.99 at Amazon

If you're willing to spend just a few more dollars, iWalk's iPhone stand is a little flashier than Omoton because it's a) magnetic, b) foldable and c) can be positioned horizontally (perfect for StandBy mode in iOS 17). To benefit from Amazon's 30% saving, you'll need to manually tick the coupon box.

Apple AirTag (single): was $29 now $27 at Amazon

In today’s mile-a-minute world, it can be easy to lose track of the small things – and we mean that literally, as well as metaphorically. Apple’s AirTags are a great way to keep tabs on the whereabouts of your seemingly anthropomorphic keys, wallet, or suitcase, and Amazon has the single-pack at just $27 right now.

Apple AirTags (four-pack): was $99 now $79.99 at Amazon

If you're partial to losing multiple important things at any one time (and let's face it, who isn't?), Amazon continues to discount the Apple AirTags four-pack in the US. To get that $79.99 price, you'll have to manually apply Amazon's $6.89 coupon.

Apple USB-C to Lightning cable: was $19 now $16.99 at Amazon

It's always handy to have a spare iPhone charging cable in your work bag, and this particular model will let you juice up any iPhone released prior to the iPhone 15 using any USB-C power source. If you do own a USB-C-equipped iPhone 15, though, you can still use this cable to reverse charge any generation of AirPods whose charging case uses Lightning rather than USB-C, without needing to reach for a charger. Neat!