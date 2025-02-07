Flipping good deal: The Motorola Razr 50 gets a AU$400 price drop just in time for Valentine's Day

Still trying to think of a quality gift in time for February 14? We have a great collection of Valentine’s Day gift ideas in our handy guide, but if you're looking to flip the script on presents, Optus might just have what you're looking for – offering the Motorola Razr 50 flip phone for just AU$799.

One of the best flip phones that money can buy, we're still working on our Motorola Razr 50 review. However, our time with it has already solidified it as an incredibly stylish smartphone with one of the best cover displays on the market, and a very solid handheld overall. Compact and fashionable, if your partner has been thinking about making the move to a foldable phone, the RAZR 50 is an excellent option at a reasonable price even at full price – but it’s especially great value now that it's just AU$799 at Optus.

Motorola Razr 50: was AU$1,199 now AU$799 at Optus Save AU$400 The Razr name is synonymous with flip phones, and its latest addition has only continued its streak of quality. In their review, our friends over at Tom's Guide applauded the Razr 50's large cover display, long-lasting battery life and bright main screen that comes at a much more affordable price than its competitors. At its AU$1,1199 RRP, it offers a premium experience at a mid-range price and, at 30% off, there is no foldable phone with its price-to-performance ratio.

Buying through Optus means you get more benefits than just a cheaper outright purchase, as you'll also get this discounted price when buying the Razr 50 on a 12, 24 or 36-month plan. However, while your device costs will set you back just AU$33.27 per month on a 24-month plan, pairing it with Optus' most affordable phone plan will jack that up to AU$85.27. So, if you're looking for affordability, the best option is to snag this flip phone outright, and pair it with one of our best sim-only plans.

However, if you're not quite ready to make the dive into a flip phone, Motorola still has you covered if your partner is in the market for a new device this Valentine's Day. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is also seeing big discounts worth loving at Amazon, JB Hi-Fi and Lenovo. One of the very best cheap phones on the market, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro offers a truly premium experience at an affordable price, and it's an absolute steal at just AU$697.

When it comes to budget smartphones, there are few companies offering better tech than Motorola. The Razr 50 is exceptionally affordable for what it is, AU$600 cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Flip 6, and just in 2024 they released the Motorola Edge 50 and Edge 50 Neo alongside the Fusion and pro to nail the needs of any buyer.

And, let's face it, phone prices are getting out of control. More and more buyers are looking for a device that they can use to scroll, read and communicate on, without spending thousands of dollars on it. If that's you, Motorola is a great first port of call. Or just check out our guide to the best cheap phones.