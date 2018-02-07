Valentine’s Day 2018 gifts for him and her: Top gear for Aussie tech lovers

UPDATE: True wireless earbuds than can keep tabs on your boo's fitness regime? Sure, and it won't even break the bank.

Let’s face it: it’s bloody hard shopping for a Valentine’s gift for that special someone in your life, and cards, chocolates and flowers are a bit of a cliché these days. A much better way to spoil them is get them a great piece of tech to keep up with the digital times.

The good news is that the best tech doesn’t always have to blow a hole in your bank balance either: with this guide, TechRadar’s Aussie team has scoured the realm for some of the coolest gadgets with the dreamiest price tags to treat your tech-loving better half to some amazing new gear.

We've divided our gift guide into sections to make it easy for you to go through the list that we'll keep updated right through till the big day arrives:

For creatives and explorers

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9

This little camera will bring instant frivolity to those special moments this Valentine’s Day. The Instax Mini 9 is the latest addition to the instant camera range from Fujifilm and makes taking pictures a whole load of fun. There’s a selfie mirror to make sure you’ve got the framing right, there’s a close-up lens attachment for shooting up to 35cm away and you can adjust brightness to your satisfaction. There’s a few bright colours to choose from and is priced below $100.

GoPro Hero6 Black action camera

For anyone who wants to capture their adventures (or misadventures, as the case may be), GoPro has given its latest action cam a massive upgrade that allows 4K 60fps and super-slow-motion Full HD 240fps video capture. It would definitely make a great gift if you’re willing to spoil that adventurous special someone.

Nikon D3400

Another great beginner DSLR, the Nikon D3400 also has a compact design and comes with a great battery. It does, however, lack touchscreen functionality, but its image quality is good. If you aren’t after a full kit, you can grab the Nikon D3400 body only for about $450, but a kit with a single lens will set you back about $500.

DJI Spark

While the Spark may not be the most powerful drone available today, this palm-sized quadcopter makes flying a drone and taking aerial footage plenty of fun for everyone, no matter their proficiency in flying drones. It can make for great family time or a fun day out together with your significant other.

Canon EOS 200D

This new DSLR from Canon is compact, lightweight and a great gift for anyone wanting to step into the world of DSLR photography. For the kids beginning their photographer dreams or for the grown-ups who want to know more, the 200D has a touchscreen display with a guided menu which is very useful to have. It’s easy to use and has reliable picture quality too.

For phone addicts

Oppo A73

Has your Valentine held on to their old phone even though it might be on its last legs? You can bring them up to date with the Oppo A73 smartphone which packs flagship features into a budget chassis. It sports a 16MP front camera and a 13MP rear snapper with the best software for all those lovely selfies. Plus face recognition and fingerprint unlock, all for just over $350.

Motorola Moto G5 Plus

If you’re looking for more budget smartphone options, Motorola’s Moto G5 Plus is an excellent choice. A fingerprint sensor, generous heaps of internal storage with microSD support, Google Assistant, fast charging, 4K video capture capability – the features list goes on – packed into a 5.2-inch phone that costs less than $400.