Where to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 2 online, get 20% off HBO Max now

After one heck of a season premiere, the second season of Euphoria has already delivered plenty of drama, drugs, and violence, as well as emotional declarations and sparks flying in new, unexpected places. Lots more where that came from, here's everything you need to know about where to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 2 online from where you are.

They've had their fun. Now it's time to knuckle down as the Euphoria gang return for another semester of high school. As if...

Titled 'Out of Touch', in episode 2 relationships will, as ever, be at the forefront. With Rue and Jules seemingly back together after their reunion at the New Years Eve party, Jules questions Rue's newfound friendship with Elliot - the very Elliot who prevented Rue from going into cardiac arrest after taking a cocktail of drugs.

Kat is also analyzing her own blossoming relationship with Ethan, while Maddy is considering calling time on her toxic entanglement with Nate. The latter apparently has a difficult decision to make, too, though we'd be surprised of how good of one it will be considering how bloodied up he was after Fez finally got retribution for the drug raid on his and Ashtray's home.

With HBO Max subscriptions now discounted for a limited time, keep on reading below to find out where to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 2 online in the US and elsewhere around the world.

Where to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 2 online in the US with or without cable

What else can you watch on HBO Max

That's a bargain price, considering you'll get access to a huge library of top-drawer entertainment, including And Just Like That, the entirety of Sex and the City, Succession, Girls, Mare of Easttown, The Matrix Resurrections and much more.

The 7-day HBO Max free trial has long since been discontinued. But, if you're a current HBO Now subscriber or pay for HBO through your cable provider, you might actually be entitled to HBO Max at no extra cost.

Devices compatible with HBO Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCS. HBO Max on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick is also available.

Where to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 2 online in the UK

In the UK, episode 2 of Euphoria season 2 will air on Sky Atlantic on January 17 at 2am GMT on Monday morning, and again at the more reasonable time of 9pm GMT in the evening. Subscribers can also stream Euphoria season 2 episode 2 via Sky Go. However, if you're not already a Sky customer, there are plenty of Sky TV deals and packages that might just take your fancy. Alternatively, your other option is to grab a Now Entertainment membership, which costs £9.99 a month and comes with a 7-day free trial.

Where to watch Euphoria season 2 FREE in Canada

You can watch Euphoria season 2 episode 2 on Crave. The new episode, titled 'Out of Touch', will land on the streaming service on Sunday, January 16. You’ll need to choose between Crave Total for $19.99 (+tax) a month, or sacrifice less simultaneous streams and offline viewing for Crave Mobile for $9.99 a month. First, though, you can enjoy Crave's 7-day FREE trial, available to new subscribers only. Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content, including addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Dexter, and 30 Rock, in addition to the latest HBO Max releases, such as Euphoria and the Sex and the City follow-up, And Just Like That.

Where to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 2 online FREE in Australia

The next instalment of Euphoria season 2 will arrive in Australia at the same time it airs in the US. That means episode 2 will drop onto Binge at 12pm AEDT on Monday, January 17. Starting at just AU$10 a month, Binge is very temptingly priced, and what's more, new customers are entitled to a generous 14-day FREE trial, meaning you can try before you buy. The Basic plan provides a single stream in SD quality, and you can upgrade to Standard and Premium plans if you want additional streams and better video quality. You also have the option of Foxtel and its streaming service Foxtel Now, which offers more of a full package, cable-like experience. Boasting 70+ channels and a 10-day free trial, get the Foxtel Now Essentials Base pack and pay just $25 a month to watch Euphoria. Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content: reality shows, dramas, comedies and documentaries including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Big Little Lies, Modern Family, Mayans, and Gossip Girl. It also offers more than 800 movies, and content from HBO, FX, and Warner Bros.

