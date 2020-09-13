Tottenham v Everton live stream: how to watch the Premier League online from anywhere

With managers Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti both under pressure to deliver Champions League qualification, both sides will be looking to get off to a winning start in North London today. Read on for our full guide on how to get a Spurs vs Everton Premier League 2020 live stream.

Jose Mourinho's managerial methods have been under the microscope like never before in recent weeks, thanks to Amazon Prime's fly-on-the-wall Spurs documentary, and the pressure on the Portuguese boss is unlikely to relent during this campaign.

Without the massive summer transfer war chest that has usually been at his disposal during his managerial career, Mourinho has had to settle for minor changes to his squad, with just Irish full-back Matt Doherty and Danish midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg added to the Spurs ranks, while Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen has departed.

Tottenham vs Everton live stream Kick-off time for Tottenham vs Everton is scheduled for 4.30pm BST in the UK today. The match is being shown exclusively live on Sky Sports, with coverage beginning at 4pm. For those without Sky, you can watch all of the network's remaining Premier League games with a great value Now TV Sky Sports Pass - just £33.99 for a month In the US, grab a FREE Sling trial to watch it on NBCSN today - kick-off is 11am ET/8am PT for those in America.

Spurs' opponents today have meanwhile been one of the busier teams in the transfer market during the brief summer break. The Toffees have made one of the more eye-catching captures with Colombian star James Rodriguez, while also overhauling their midfield by snapping up Napoli central midfielder Allan, and Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Harry Winks is the only injury doubt for Spurs, while new arrivals Doherty and Hojbjerg are both expected to make their debuts.

Long-term absentees Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Cenk Tosun are both definitely out for Everton, while English duo Mason Holgate and Fabian Delph are also likely to miss out.

Read on as we explain how to watch Tottenham vs Everton online today - get a reliable Premier League live stream by following the advice suggested below and you'll be sorted in no time.

How to watch Tottenham vs Everton: live stream the match in the UK

Sunday's afternoon Premier League clash will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky Sports - and, more specifically, its dedicated Premier League channel. Tottenham vs Everton TV coverage starts there at 4pm BST, ahead of a 4.30pm kick-off. If you're not a Sky subscriber, fear not - you can still easily watch Tottenham vs Everton online or on TV right now. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all 11 Sky Sports channels and can be had for as little as £9.99 a day - though the Monthly Pass is WAY better value at just £33.99. if you're from the UK but happen to away from home, you can get your usual Tottenham vs Everton live stream from abroad - but you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow the instructions above.

How to watch Tottenham vs Everton: FREE live stream details for the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 Premier League season and kick-off for Tottenham vs Everton is at 11.30am ET or 8.30am PT, with live coverage on NBCSN. If you don't have cable, then one of the most affordable ways to tune in to all the Premier League action is via streaming service Sling. NBCSN is available as part of its $30 a month Sling Blue package - and best of all, Sling is currently offering a FREE TRIAL that means you can watch Spurs vs Arsenal today without paying a penny. If you subscribe to a US streaming service but find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the bunch.

FREE Tottenham vs Everton live stream: how to watch today's derby online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. This means the network will show all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Tottenham and Everton, with kick-off set for 11.30am / 8.30am PT. Better still, there's a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Tottenham vs Everton: watch online in Australia

Optus Sports has the exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live Down Under – including this game between Tottenham and Everton. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. Anyone from Australia who wants to tune in to Optus Sport but can't because they're abroad can use one of the best VPNs as mentioned above. Kick-off in Australia is at 1.30am AEST in the early hours of Monday morning.

How to watch Tottenham vs Everton in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the Premier League in NZ, and you can watch Tottenham vs Everton live at 3.30am NZST on Monday morning. It offers a one-month free trial that will get you coverage of every remaining Premier League match this season, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs.

Tottenham vs Everton live stream: watch online in India

In India, Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games and this match pitting Tottenham vs Everton kicks off at 9pm IST (New Delhi time) on Sunday evening. You've probably guessed the alternative for Indians abroad by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.