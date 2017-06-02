The best PC cases of Computex 2017

At first glance, the Phanteks Shift and Shift X might look an awful lot like the Corsair One, but you really can do so much more with its vertical cases. Unlike Corsair's fully built desktop, users can customize the internals of the Shift however they choose.

There is also much more room for full-sized ATX power supplies, full-length graphics cards and copious amounts of liquid cooling – especially if you go for the larger Shift X.

Everything packs up into a case whose footprint is practically no larger than a graphics card. Given the reserved and modern styling of the case, we can easily see Phantek’s Shift-series slipping right into living room home entertainment setups.