Echostar unveils 'world's slimmest' PVR

Chunky set-top boxes are about to go the way of the dodo thanks to the Echostar HDT-610R which is touted as the world's slimmest PVR.

Also known as the Ultra Slim Box, Echostar's new recorder offers Freeview+ recording capability as well as access to the service's free HD channels (when connected to an HD TV).

It's a ridiculous 14mm thin, which is pretty impressive given that the chassis houses an HDMI connection, twin tuner, 500GB hard disk drive and access to catch-up services like BBC iPlayer and on-demand programmes from BoxOffice365.

Slim jim

As well as recording full programmes, you'll be able to pause and rewind live television and set series link recordings.

EchoStar's nifty user interface means it will automatically seek out HD versions of programmes you're recording and you'll be able to set recordings from adverts too.

And, of course, the Echostar HDT-610R has something to do with the Olympics, as Freeview MD Ilse Howling added, "Consumers are looking forward to an exciting summer of sport and facing a packed viewing schedule, digital video recording will be one of the key features that viewers will be looking for."

The EchoStar Ultra Slim Box will be available for pre-order from May 4 and available to buy from shops from the end of May – UK pricing is to be announced.