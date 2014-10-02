Binge time: SBS On Demand offering 400 movies for free

In a move that could hasten the final nail in the local video store's coffin and make IPTV providers nervous, SBS has announced that its SBS On Demand service will now boast a library of 400 movies.

You can spend your home entertainment pennies elsewhere, as the films are completely free, available for up to 12 months, and cater to a wide range of tastes.

Thrillers, comedies, and those naughty films SBS is infamous for are all ready to go right now, although we suspect Michael Bay fans may still choose to look elsewhere.

How do I get it?

They're easy to access as well, with apps for Android, iOS, smart TVs and video game consoles. For a full list of SBS On Demand access points head to the SBS website.

The move follows the Film Festival of 100 Clicks back in March, when SBS experimented by offering 100 movies online. It was so successful that SBS has chosen to quadruple the library.

With 400 films to choose from are you unsure where to begin? If you're yet to see Pan's Labyrinth we think that's a good place to start.