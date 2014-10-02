Dodo attacks IPTV market with Fetch TV offering

If you're yet to be tempted by the likes of Foxtel Play, Dodo hopes its new offering will have you jumping on the IPTV bandwagon.

Dodo and parent company M2 Telecommunications have signed a deal with Fetch TV to provide an internet and TV bundle that will start at $39.90 per month.

The bundle will provide users with unlimited ADSL2+ broadband and access to Dodo TV's 36 channels. Customers will also have access to 3,000 film titles via Fetch on a two-year contract.

Show me the money

The IPTV market is becoming increasingly competitive, as Telco's jostle for space. Fetch is already available from iiNet and Optus, with the latter offering a $115 plan that also includes unlimited home phone with its TV and broadband.

Foxtel recently rejigged its Foxtel Play service, increasing it to 57 channels with prices starting at $25. This week also saw its app launched for Xbox One.

Many providers are keen to mark out their territory before Netflix lands in Australia next year. Its arrival has the potential to shake things up, having been controversially popular despite lacking a local launch.