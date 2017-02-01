Take note: LG’s Stylus DAB+ is dirt cheap at Aldi this weekend

UPDATE: Aldi has announced a new mega data Super Pack that will also be available from February 4 – read on to find out more about it!

Do you love using a stylus? Do you heart radio? Well, you’re in luck, because the supermarket chain Aldi has a great deal on the LG Stylus DAB+ smartphone this weekend.

From February 4, Aldi will be selling the midrange handset for $279 – that’s $170 less than the $449 price listed on LG’s website .

On top of this, Aldi has announced that from Saturday it will be offering a new 1 Year data 'Super Pack' which offers a whopping 42GB of data over 365 days for a one-off cost of $249. The offer will only be available while stocks last.

Note-worthy

As the name would suggest, the LG Stylus DAB+ sports a stylus for note taking and built-in DAB+ for data-free radio streaming. On top of this, it’s got a 5.7-inch 720p display, a 1.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon processor, 16GB of internal storage (expandable to 256GB with MicroSD), a 13MP rear camera, a 8MP front-facing camera and a removable 3,000mAh battery.

Unlike the now deceased Galaxy Note 7 , the stylus-toting LG Stylus DAB+ didn’t exactly set the world on fire, with our hands on review stating that “unless you must have a pen for your smartphone and you're on a restricted budget there are better options out there.”

That said, for users who don’t care about cutting edge specs and aren’t interested in spending huge amounts on a phone, the LG Stylus DAB+ is more than suitable – just be sure to get over to your local Aldi store before it opens as there’ll surely be a line up.