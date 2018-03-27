Super-premium Porsche Design Mate RS packs an in-display fingerprint scanner

The Huawei P20 and Huawei P20 Pro have just been announced, but these aren't the company's highest-end new phones, that honor belongs to the Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS, which launched at the same time.

It's a phone that could stand out in a number of ways, most notably perhaps its in-screen fingerprint sensor, which can unlock the device with a touch, or wake the screen up simply by hovering your finger over it.

Don't get on with the in-screen scanner? For some reason the Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS also has a fingerprint scanner on the back.

Other features include a curved 6.0-inch 1440 x 2880 OLED screen, which is significantly sharper than the 1080 x 2240 display on the P20 Pro.

There's also wireless charging and a microcapsule PCM, which is an aerospace cooling technology used to keep the phone at a safe temperature, and according to Huawei this is the first time the tech has featured on a phone.

The Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS is seriously high-end

More pro than the Pro

Elsewhere the Mate RS is largely the same as the Huawei P20 Pro, with a 4,000mAh battery, three rear cameras, a 24MP front-facing camera, a Kirin 970 chipset and 6GB of RAM.

However, it comes with far more storage, with 256GB and 512GB versions available, and is sold in a different selection of colors, namely black and red (though the latter is China-only).

It's also very, very expensive, costing €1,695 (around £1,485/$2,100/AU$2,725) for a 256GB model and €2,095 (roughly £1,835/$2,600/AU$3,370) for a 512GB version. If you want one though you shouldn’t have much of a wait, as it's set to be available imminently across the world, though probably not in the US.